Lennox (NYSE:LII) has been rallying in the past year and the company is now up over 70% from its 52-week low, as investors are becoming increasingly optimistic about a potential soft landing. However, the recent data seems to be signaling otherwise, as residential construction spending continues to trend down while shipment for HVAC products also slumped.

This is shown in the latest earnings as sales growth remains weak. While the bottom line benefited heavily from higher pricing, this should not be sustainable in the long run, as reflected in the underwhelming guidance. The company is also trading at a premium valuation compared to peers, which will likely limit its upside potential in the near term.

Major Headwinds

Lennox International is a Dallas-based HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) company that sells air conditioners, heat pumps, and other related products. It focuses heavily on the North American market with 95% of revenue being generated from the region. The company's share price has been trending upward in the past year but the backdrop has actually been deteriorating, as the rise in interest rates is starting to show its impact on the economy. I am pretty pessimistic about the company's outlook in the near term as headwinds should weigh meaningfully.

Residential construction spending continues to trend down since last May. According to the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the seasonally adjusted annual spending of residential construction declined 9.1% YoY from $940.6 billion to $855.2 billion in April, as shown in the chart below. This should post a significant impact on the company as the residential segment accounts for roughly 68% of total revenue.

The slowing spending is reflected in the declining shipments of HVAC products. For instance, shipments of heat pumps declined 16% from 348,000 in April last year to 293,000 in April this year, according to Seeking Alpha. Shipments of central air conditioners were even weaker, which slumped 29% from 593,000 in April last year to 419,000 in April this year, as shown in the chart below.

The drop is pretty concerning as the segment is supposed to see major support from the Inflation Reduction Act, which could provide up to $14,000 in government rebates and tax credits for eligible product upgrades or purchases. With the Federal Reserve aiming to keep interest rates at restrictive levels, the demand for the residential segment will likely remain under pressure.

Underwhelming Financials

Lennox International's latest earnings were pretty underwhelming as sales growth continues to be under pressure due to slowing demand. Core revenue excluding European operations was $990 million, up 3% YoY (year over year) compared to $964 million. The growth was driven by a 5% increase in price and a favorable product mix, partially offset by a 3% decline in volume. Most of the growth came from the commercial segment, which grew 10% from $280 million to $390 million, driven by the shift to high-efficiency standards products. The residential segment was flat YoY, as volume declined 8% due to weak demand.

The bottom line was impressive as it benefited directly from higher pricing. Gross profit grew 14.3% YoY from $268.2 million to $306.6 million, while the gross profit margin expanded 290 basis points from 26.4% to 29.3%. SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses as a percentage of gross profit also declined 330 basis points from 57.9% to 54.6%, as spending moderated. This resulted in the net income increasing 17.2% YoY from $83.6 million to 98 million. The diluted EPS was $2.75 compared to $2.29.

While the bottom line came in strong this quarter, I do not believe such performance will be sustainable moving forward. As mentioned above, the increase in the bottom line is mostly attributed to higher pricing. With inflation continuing to ease, price increases will become increasingly harder and also less favorable. This is reflected in the company's guidance for FY23, which was very soft. Revenue growth is expected to be 2% at the midpoint, while EPS growth is expected to be 4.8% at the midpoint.

Valuation

After the 60%+ increase in share price, Lennox International's valuation is back to lofty territories in my opinion. The company is currently trading at an fwd EV/EBITDA ratio of 15x, which is elevated compared to other major HVAC companies such as Carrier Global (CARR) and Trane Technologies (TT), as shown in the first chart below (I am using the EV/EBITDA ratio as it takes the debt into account). The two companies have an average fwd EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.4x, which represents a discount of 10.7%.

The premium valuation also seems unjustified. As shown in the second chart below, the company's estimated growth rate of 2% for FY23 is much lower than peer's 9%. I believe Lennox's growth will likely remain soft as the company's heavy residential exposure continues to weigh on demand. Given the constraint on growth, its near-term upside potential should be muted.

Investors Takeaway

Lennox International is not a bad company by any means but I think its share price got disconnected with reality. The declining spending on residential construction is a major headwind to the company as it has a heavy presence in the segment. The impact is reflected in the shipments of air conditioners and heat pumps, which continue to slump. Due to slowing demand, the company's revenue growth remains soft and its guidance was also very weak. Despite the deteriorating backdrop, its valuation is still above its peers with stronger growth and fundamentals. It is hard to see further upside in the near term therefore I rate the company as a hold.