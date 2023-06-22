Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prudential Is Great, But Buy These 6.5+% Yielding Blue-Chips Today

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The economy is holding up better than expected, with a recession predicted to begin in Q1 2024.
  • Prudential is a strong, well-positioned company with a 6% yield and a 2.6% risk of a cut in a severe recession.
  • But PRU's growth outlook is less than 4% and at the moment it looks like most ETFs will be able to outperform long term.
  • Two higher-yielding A-rated blue-chips are no-brainer buys.
  • One yields a safe 8% and offers 2X the return potential of PRU. The other yields 6.5% and is 51% undervalued, offering almost 40% annual return potential for the next few years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dollar Banknotes Flying and Raining

ekinyalgin

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, June 21st.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

The good news is the economy is doing fine for now.

In fact, it's holding up far better than almost anyone expected at the start of the

x

Atlanta Fed

x

CME Group

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

FAST Graphs

x

FAST Graphs

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FactSet Research Terminal

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
105.2K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own PRU and TFC via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.09K)
How are the dividends from LGGNY taxed for US citizens?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.26K)
Just like you,
I'm invested in PRU.
But instead of TFC,
I chose to buy KEY.
