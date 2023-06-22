Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teleflex: Now Investment Grade On 16% Projected Growth For Owner Earnings

Jun. 22, 2023 6:07 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)PINC
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Teleflex demonstrates strong earnings power and attractive business economics, including a history of compounding cash for shareholders.
  • Recent fundamental momentum, asset productivity, and earnings factors corroborate a revised buy thesis in my view.
  • Management project forward sales at rates above historical ranges, indicating a potential upswing in growth.
  • Net-net, revise to buy at $384 price objective.

Wall Street New York City

aluxum

Investment Summary

Shagun, we were very clear in the first quarter that our plan is front-end loaded. And if I'm an investor, I would want to have a front-end loaded plan from a company rather than a back-end loaded plan for a

r

Data: Updata

r

Note: The year 2023 is shown as the TTM to Q1 FY'23. (Data: Author, TFX SEC Filings)

r

Data: Author, TFX SEC Filings

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.93K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.