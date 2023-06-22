Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sustainable Alternatives

Summary

  • Sustainable bonds expand the trading universe for fixed income managers of all stripes, complementing ESG public equities that investors can also go both long and short.
  • As with traditional loans, sustainable loans afford securitization into sustainable collateralized loan obligations, or SCLOs, which frees up banks’ balance sheets to provide additional lending.
  • Just as the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles introduced in March 2019 were key to the development of the sustainable loan (and securitization) market, changes to carbon pricing policies are afoot that can potentially energize trading opportunities.

Sustainable development goals valid in future modern industry. Renewable energy-based green businesses can limit climate change and global warming.

Galeanu Mihai

Both sustainable and alternative investments have found their respective places in investment portfolios and probably need little, if any, introduction. While the latter encapsulates idiosyncratic strategies to opportunistically exploit inefficiencies, complexities and illiquidity across asset classes, the former allows investors to profit, intentionally

With two decades of experience across institutional alternative investments research (specializing in emerging markets), portfolio management and corporate finance, Kamal Suppal founded Emerging Markets Alternatives (www.emaltsauditor.com) in Sept 2017 with an aim to democratize independent investment audit (a.k.a. due diligence) of alternative strategies in emerging markets for LPs and GPs, alike. EMA is analogous to a rating/appraisal agency that could be retained for its investment audit services by either sophisticated investors (Limited Partners - LPs) or investment managers (General Partners - GPs). Led by a buy-side mind-set in both GP and LP driven mandates, Ê-MA pursues premiums for illiquidity, inefficiency and complexity, spanning the liquidity and asset class spectrums researching and auditing niche opportunities from LPs’ perspective across developing markets.

