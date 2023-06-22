Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Powell's Hawkish Rhetoric Is Necessary But Soft Landing Possible

Jun. 22, 2023 7:30 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)2 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
531 Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chairman Jay Powell's recent testimony indicates a slower pace of rate hikes, with the possibility of one or no more hikes this year.
  • Despite hawkish rhetoric, the Fed's actions suggest optimism, with leading data showing positive signs on inflation.
  • Risks to this outlook include geopolitical tensions, a potential bull market reigniting inflation, and a reversal in the improving labor force participation rate.

United States Capitol

drnadig

Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.

-Edgar Allen Poe

The quote above may be hyperbolic when describing how you should parse Fed analysis, but not by much. Much stuff is said about the

Dot Plot

June Summary of Economic Projections

Labor Participation Rate

Monetary Policy Report, June 2023

PCE Components

Monetary Policy Report, June 2023

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
531 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (1.05K)
With the technology that we now take for granted, even a slow-motion train wreck captured with high-speed photography looks like a soft landing.
With the ever-increasing paradigm shift in society, the Fed may be going the way of the Dodo bird as control of everything becomes more centralized.
Pardon me, it's time for my meds.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (2.55K)
Thanks for your analyse
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.