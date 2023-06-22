drnadig

Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear. -Edgar Allen Poe

The quote above may be hyperbolic when describing how you should parse Fed analysis, but not by much. Much stuff is said about the Fed, and we likely grossly overestimate their effect on the economy because of the fundamental attribution error. Still, understanding the Fed and reading between the lines can be the source of a lot of alpha in the right circumstances.

For instance, if you were positioned for an uber-Hawkish appearance by Powell in the House and were disappointed, I think my analysis could have helped, as I will elaborate on in the conclusion.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell testified today before the House Financial Services Committee. He largely stuck to the script of the last meeting and, in doing so, disappointed the Hawks, as I predicted in my piece following the last Fed meeting. The Chairman discussed the recently released Monetary Policy Report. The main takeaways from Powell's testimony and questions were:

The Fed is still fully committed to fighting inflation, which is essential for the long-term viability of a sustainably healthy labor market, even if future actions hurt the labor market in the short term.

Powell believes the Fed is closer to its goal of sufficiently restrictive policy, enabling the Fed to be more thoughtful in raising rates as they assess the economy and financial stability; the pace will be slower.

Powell mentioned that nearly all committee members thought subsequent hikes would be necessary to tame inflation. The primary takeaway is rates will stay high for longer, and a couple more hikes MAY occur.

Financial stability generally appears to be holding; Powell is carefully considering regulatory changes to address recent weaknesses and is cognizant of avoiding adverse impacts on small institutions.

Questions from the Democratic side of the aisle primarily focused on the employment mandate, and the Republican side primarily focused on ensuring regulatory actions didn't harm smaller financial institutions.

The Federal Reserve is often cloaked in mystique by Wall Street commentary, which is natural because of the stakes involved and the inherent opacity of the process. There's a game theory involved that Powell has lamented. The Fed of Volcker's era dictated policy, and the market responded, but due to de-regulation, now the market anticipates the Fed.

This complicates the already daunting dual mandate, but Powell has learned some hard lessons on the fly and now plays the necessary game with markets well. What used to be accomplished with the help of the Reg Q interest rate ceiling now has to be done with a silver tongue, and Powell has obliged.

I do not disparagingly mean this; I think the Federal Reserve is a high-functioning US institution with highly professional staff. As Powell has noted, circumstances force this situation, and he's risen to the occasion. In my last article addressing the June FOMC Meeting, I mentioned an interesting dynamic that I believe will come to define this hiking cycle:

Sophisticated market participants use orienting themselves in the economic cycle as one of their main advantages over less sophisticated participants. Still, given the anomalous and ubiquitous effects of the recent pandemic, this art has been compromised whether you're a Fed economist or Fixed Income Manager.

June Summary of Economic Projections

Understanding the Federal Reserve would be hard enough if there weren't a lot of heated invective permeating various sources on all sides about the Fed. It can be confusing, and Fed commentary can garner almost an Alice in Wonderland quality, particularly in the post-COVID landscape. But a different narrative could be emerging aside from the known bearish one. There are some notable takeaways from the SEP.

Supply chain pressures on inflation have alleviated, and some leading data suggests that core inflation could be coming down. Still, the Fed has given itself some room by upping its inflation expectations.

You'll notice that the Fed projects below-average growth but not a growth contraction or recession. The official forecast is now for a soft landing despite hawkish rhetoric and the potential for new hikes.

Despite the wide variance in hike expectations, the Fed's projections indicate that the terminal rate will be below 6%. There are some historical occurrences of the US avoiding a recession below this critical level.

There are some indications that we are in the early days of an economic expansion based on recent homebuilder numbers. Hundreds of billions of targeted dollars are coming into the economy from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The US dollar may experience some relative weakness, particularly compared to its prolific performance over previous quarters. This could be synergistic with a growing possibility of a detente with China for earnings.

Analyzing the Fed is difficult, and the fixed-income world will always have a lot of indicators to show you that stress recession is impending, just around the corner, or a quarter or two away. However, I am starting to see a lot of indicators that the economy could avoid the tough times in the short term that so many market participants are expecting.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

The bears have a lot to be anxious about, no doubt. There's a war in Ukraine that is certainly inflationary and could very quickly become exponentially more so. The potential clues of a diplomatic thaw with China could be erroneous, and the geopolitical situation between them and Taiwan could always blow up into an unforeseen risk at any moment.

Of course, I hope and suspect this isn't the case, but we live in a highly volatile world, even if crucial volatility indicators like the VIX are unusually suppressed. Commercial Real Estate is an escalating problem that could have some nasty consequences. On the other hand, the industry may be resilient after two crises in two decades.

Monetary Policy Report, June 2023

It does appear from Powell's delicate dance recently that the unanimous decision he achieved last meeting was hard-fought. The Labor Force Participation rate has been improving recently, which helps to neutralize more hawkish members of the FOMC and keep them to Powell's way of thinking. If that reverses, Powell's consensus may fracture.

One risk is that markets anticipate a bull market and take off, which could reignite inflationary pressure and raise inflation expectations, perhaps driven by a short squeeze. This could force the Fed into a more hawkish course than it likely desires. Any other reason that causes inflation to rise will undermine my thesis, which rests on its continued fall. The shelter component is the stickiest part of core inflation, and leading indicators suggest it should fall.

There are a few main risks I see that could cause the Fed to either follow through with two hikes or potentially even have to engage in more toward the higher end of the diverse projections on the dot plot. However, my base case is still that they will make fewer hikes than they indicated in the dot plot or none.

Conclusion: Do as I Do, Not as I Say

To take the topsy-turvy theme one step further, I have reversed a common saying often used by a speaker acknowledging their own hypocrisy, do as I say, not as I do. In this case, in the title, my thoughts on markets are the opposite of the typical saying but also imply hypocrisy, noble as the intent may be. Powell's tone has been uber-hawkish, but many of the Fed's actions suggest a latent optimism behind the rhetoric.

I find it helpful when analyzing the Fed to remember that FOMC members are well-meaning people with a very tough job, and none of them want to screw up. They learn lessons, and they know the consequences of their post. They're doing all they can to ensure the best outcome possible for the American people within the scope of fulfilling their mandate. This assumption will tend to be more accurate than others in my experience with the Fed.

Monetary Policy Report, June 2023

The leadership knows much of the leading data is sending very positive signs on inflation, but the lesson of Jackson Hole has been learned. They would rather bluff the market upfront than walk rhetoric back dramatically as they did then.

The Fed culture is highly collegial, and the members of the FOMC are aware of the gravity of their task and the sober approach necessary to thoughtfully considering how to implement their mandate best with minimal collateral damage. They hear you Mr. Gundlach, I promise.

The Fed is given a lot of independence, has a lot of resources and information, and can have guarded optimism within the mandates. Instead of being afraid of them and thinking they're going to bust down the door (which may have been the case a few quarters ago), now you can think of them as small-town cops just trying to get you home safe.

I mentioned that I thought Powell check-raised the market in my last article. The hawkish pause is a contradiction, just like betting and checking in the same round. I stated the following in my last article on June 15th:

I am stating right now that I predict either one hike or no more hikes are coming despite the dot plot suggesting two in the pipe and one FOMC member even suggesting as many as four. Bluff! This is bullish for the S&P 500. The reasoning behind this assertion is that I believe inflation data will continue coming down fast enough not to justify further hikes. Talk is cheaper than hikes, to paraphrase bond market expert Jeffrey Gundlach.

After Powell's testimony in the House of Representatives today, the market seems to have come to the same conclusion I provided in the wake of the last FOMC meeting. Karl Schamotta, Chief Market Strategist at Corpay, said the following of the market's reaction to Powell's testimony today.

Looks as if Powell failed to out-hawk markets that were braced for a more explicit ratification of the median projection in the latest dot plot summary of economic projections... By sticking to the balanced, data-dependent language deployed in last week’s press conference, he left investors betting that the ongoing deceleration in growth and inflation will translate into one - not two - rate hikes by year end.

The markets are stalked by a flock of black swans right now, but I try never to forget that the markets are adept at looking into the future and climbing a wall of worry. A lot of the storm clouds from COVID are clearing, and there are several underappreciated catalysts in the market that suggest a soft landing is possible and that we will end up getting fewer hikes than the June dot plot indicates.