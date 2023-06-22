Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

We are now a good 12 months "post-pandemic", meaning the market is no longer accepting the "Covid-19" related sales or tailwinds as an excuse for financial performance. After waiting in a state of uncertainty, there have been fresh impulses helping to rally stocks once more.

Alas, healthcare issues must now step up and demonstrate life "post-pandemic", to illustrate where investors can obtain investment value.

Such is the conundrum for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN), a major beneficiary of the pandemic. Importantly, the firm "exceeded [its] outlook for net sales growth and adjusted EPS driven by strong sales in the non-COVID base business" in Q1, good to know as there's now a series of critical investment facts in need for discussion for QGEN. This report will analyse each of these points in detail, forming an investment view of hold, in line with the previous rating back in February.

The reasons for this are simple. My analysis suggests QGEN may have a difficult time attracting investment on earnings power and asset factors. The market has closely tracked the firm's capital growth in recent years, so a revision of the company's gross and net asset value could be detrimental to its market value. Further, it is priced at 21x forward earnings, an eye-watering ask in my opinion. Net-net, I reiterate QGEN a hold.

Critical facts underpinning QGEN thesis

In my opinion, any potential QGEN investment ought to be viewed with respect to fundamental, sentimental and valuation-based factors. A detailed look at the company's latest numbers and its business economics provides the necessary statistics to work with.

1. Q1 earnings dissection

As mentioned, the firm's Q1 numbers came in ahead of internal expectations- for the 2nd quarter in a row now. If looking in "constant currency" terms, quarterly sales pulled in to $502mm, ahead of the projected $490mm. However, on reported terms, total sales declined 20% to $485mm. It pulled this to operating income of $102mm and adj. earnings of $0.52.

Critically, the "non-Covid" portion of sales of QGEN's outfit is recovering. I would note the following:

Non-Covid turnover has grown for 9 sequential quarters in a row now.

On a standalone basis, QGEN booked 12% YoY growth in non-COVID product sales, totalling $434mm. I've been informed that the sample technologies division and the QuantiFERON latent TB portfolio performed exceptionally during the quarter. The latter was up 19% as evidence of this.

Instrument sales were also down YoY but management talked of positive placement trends across most of its platforms.

This is certainly constructive data in my view. QGEN must continue driving revenue upsides in its "non-Covid' segments, which, in reality, are its legacy segments anyway. Therefore, we must see positive movement in the firm's core business, regardless of any Covid-19 trends. Hence, the first point for investors to be closely monitoring for QGEN going forward- non-Covid, or core business sales.

The company reaffirmed FY'23 guidance and calls for $2.05Bn at the top line, ~6% YoY decrease, with 85% of this to be sourced from its consumables account. I am aligned exactly with management in my own assumptions for FY'23, and would call for the company to pull this to $2-$2.10 in earnings for the year. To get there, I would call for negligible Covid-19 sales and a heavy shift back to the core business, as mentioned.

2. Incremental gains in profitability

One risk factor plaguing the firm's growth outlook is the diminished returns on capital it has booked in 2022/'23. This was spurred on by the slowdown in Covid-related assets on the books. It produced 11% trailing return on capital in Q1 FY'23, below the market hurdle rate. This, on a thinner asset base as well.

The importance of QGEN's asset flows and utilization cannot be overstated in this instance. You can see the correlation in asset growth to market value over the last 10-years in Figure 4. In a way, the company's growth in operating capital has led its market value. The divergence 2021/'22 is telling. It shows the revised expectations of the market regarding the Covid-19 saga. QGEN, being heavily tied up in the space, naturally was sold on these changes.

A further reduction in asset density is expected from QGEN going forward, primarily from inventory, accounts receivable and PP&E reductions. It stands to reason, therefore, that a change in market value may be difficult to ascertain, without the corresponding asset growth (and profit growth) to lead it.

The diversion in market value also aligns with the contribution to QGEN's asset factors and earnings power from the Covid-19 sales. Note below, the divergence in QGEN's book value of gross assets from 2016-date, versus an estimate of what might have been if the pandemic never occurred (could you imagine?). This 'legacy' asset growth, ex-Covid, was calculated by rolling off the reported asset marks by 50% each period. The difference is over $520mm at Q1. Note, the broad divergence by 2021/'22, when the market's perception changed on the company.

Hence, you would expect another $522mm in gross asset value on QGEN's books to bring the level of potential market value back to the previous range. Otherwise, it would suggest the company is trading at a more "fair" range at its current levels. This opens up the question window - where should the investments be? What's the profit growth expected? What is the cost to shareholder value? These shall, for the time being, remain unanswered without the data to do so.

3. Sentimental changes

One factor that might offset the fundamental challenges is if there were somehow a large shift in sentiment on QGEN. That is, buying sentiment where investors are happy to pay higher market values, usually based on some catalyst. If there is one thing the pandemic did teach us, is that sentiment is a very powerful market mover when it needs to be.

For QGEN, my view is that sentiment is low. There have been 9 downward revisions on the company's revenue from analysts in the last 3-months. There has been 5 up revisions too, but they haven't outstripped their more balanced counterparts. Moreover, the sentiment has been shifting lower over time, using analyst estimates as a proxy, as seen below.

Further, near-term price momentum is low as well. The stock is down across 6 month and 12 month time frames, and trading below the 100DMA and 200DMA. Hence, it has a ways to go before attracting longer-term players in my opinion.

4. Valuation

With the stock priced at 21x forward earnings, you've got to ask what isn't priced in at this figure. Indeed, investors are stubbornly holding QGEN at this multiple and not accepting lower bids. You're paying a c.7% premium to the sector at this price, but getting the company at an 8% discount to its 5-year historical average.

And so another variable must be factored in as a decision rule to ascertain if the premium is worth it or not- growth. Not just growth for the sake of growth, but "quality growth". And so the company's 3.45x PEG ratio immediately warns my investment cortex with a flashing big red light that 21x forward is far too steep of an ask when there is nigh an expectation of earnings upside, or any change in bottom-line fundamentals going forward.

For illustration, to pay 21x forward earnings, with nil to negligible earnings growth accompanying this, (let's say zero growth) you'd be looking at a payback period of 21 years. No thanks. Not when there are a multitude of selective issues offering a return on one's capital in 3 or less with 20-25% growth on capital. Hence, I cannot get to paying 21x forward with the abundance of challenges described in this report.

Critically, this view is shared objectively with findings presented in the quant system, which support data around the company's valuation, growth and momentum factors. I am satisfied to see the corroboration of these quantitative factors as a layer of confidence on my own estimates. Thus, the rating of hold is supported on this level as well.

In short

After extensive review of the investment facts and the moving parts, it would appear QGEN is on the right track in restoring its pre-pandemic growth route. The firm has expanded non-Covid sales for the 9th consecutive quarter in Q1, and has provided firm guidance of $2.05Bn in FY'23, in-line with pre-pandemic ranges. Hence, it could be an inflection year for the company this year in my opinion, but it would need to invest heavily in growing the asset base to a more profitable standing in order to get there.

In that vein, the current asking price of 21x forward earnings is not conducive to upside potential in my view. It would suggest that investors have priced in the company's prospects with accuracy, as a lift from 21x would be a momentous feat that would require some event or catalyst for QGEN in my view. Hence, a neutral viewpoint is supported by a myriad of factors. Primarily, the fundamentals of the company aren't attractive to me at present, nor are its business economics, with a firm consuming ~$3.5Bn in capital to throw off just 11% return on capital in the last 12 months. With the market rallying back to new highs, opportunity cost is a real issue, and you'd be hard pressed to convince an intelligent investor to allocate to QGEN just now without substantial evidence it can grow owner earnings in a more aggressive fashion. Net-net, reiterate hold.