Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is a prominent player in the specialty rental and equipment sales market, possessing a unique "one-stop shop" business model that sets it apart from its competitors. Leveraging a range of services that include equipment rental, sales, aftermarket parts, and financing, CTOS maintains an impressive reach with 35+ locations across the U.S., backed by a network of mobile technicians and third-party sites. Furthermore, the company's distinct focus on fleet specialization gives it an edge over larger national rental companies, positioning CTOS as a potential consolidator of choice within its market. Despite its unique business model in a niche market, I'm neutral on its risk/reward profile due to its highly leveraged capital structure and execution risks with its growth strategy.

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Reporting Segments

CTOS's primary offerings are structured into three segments: Truck & Equipment Sales (TES), Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), and Aftermarket Parts & Services (APS). The TES segment, contributing ~67% of sales, deals in new and used equipment sales, including CTOS' proprietary Load King brand. The ERS segment, accounting for ~26% of sales, handles the rental of their vast fleet, offering more than 250 product variations tailored to various terrain and application requirements. Finally, the APS segment, accounting for ~7% of sales, focuses on selling aftermarket parts and maintenance services for the equipment CTOS sells and rents.

The company primarily serves four end markets: transmission and distribution, infrastructure, telecommunications, and rail. These end markets collectively represent over $380B in annual capital expenditures, with a total addressable market of $60B for CTOS. The transmission and distribution market, accounting for $65B of capex, is anticipated to see increased spending due to the need for significant investment in the aging U.S. electricity grid. The infrastructure market, contributing $225B in capex, is expected to benefit from the recent Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The telecommunications market, contributing $80B of capex, is poised for growth, with accelerating data demand necessitating considerable infrastructure investment. Lastly, the rail market contributes $10B of capex and provides various services for freight and commuter rail customers.

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Key Performance Metrics

CTOS gauges the effectiveness of its TES and ERS segments through several key metrics, such as:

Fleet utilization: Measures the efficiency of the rental fleet by considering the total number of days the rental equipment was rented divided by the total number of days available, weighted based on OEC. CTOS consistently achieves high utilization rates above 80%.

New Sales Backlog: Reflects orders received for products expected to be shipped within the next 12 months. Backlog grew by over $100m, or 13%, in Q123 and is up 46% from the end of Q122.

Average OEC on Rent: This is the weighted average OEC on rent during a stated period. Post-COVID, OEC on Rent has steadily climbed as job sites reopened and rental demand grew.

On Rent Yield (ORY): The return realized from the rental fleet during a specific period is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) divided by the average OEC on rent for the same period. As of Q123, ORY was 39.6%, up from 39.1% in Q122.

2023 Q1 Earnings Overview

CTOS exhibited a strong performance in Q1 2023, surpassing consensus estimates for sales and EBITDA by approximately 15% and 13%, respectively. This performance was primarily driven by an unexpected increase in new and used equipment sales, while rental and parts revenues largely matched predictions.

Following an encouraging start to the year, CTOS has upgraded its 2023 guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA. Net sales estimates were revised to a range of $1.64B-$1.76B, a 4%-12% annual growth rate, and adjusted EBITDA guidance was updated to range between $420MM-$440MM, with a yearly growth rate of 7%-12%.

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Other key operational highlights from the 2023 Q1 earnings call are summarized below:

Demand, backlog, and fleet utilization remained strong in Q1, with easing supply chain pressures expected to boost inventory.

CTOS is intensifying efforts toward capacity expansion, investing in rental fleet enhancement, and eyeing potential mergers and acquisitions.

Revenue rose by 23% YoY in Q1 2023, attributable to an 8% surge in rental revenue, a 33% leap in equipment sales, and an 8% hike in parts and service revenue.

Adjusted Gross Profit improved by $21M (16%) YoY in Q1 2023, with Adjusted Gross Margin of 33.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed by 15% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.

The company has reduced SG&A, excluding stock-based compensation, to 12% of revenue, an improvement from 14% in Q1 2022.

Inventory increased by over $118M in Q1 2023 to support anticipated fleet investment and new equipment sales growth.

Ended Q1 with a 3.4x net debt/EBITDA, an improvement from 4.6x at the close of their spin-off from NASCO in 2021. Management noted they expect the leverage ratio to be at 3.0x by the end of 2023.

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Risk/Reward Profile

Some risks could negatively impact CTOS's share price. The company's ambitious growth strategy entails significant capital investment and M&A activities, which carry inherent risks such as integration challenges and increased capital requirements. Additionally, the high ownership stake by Platinum Equity, LLC (60% of common stock) exacerbates the risk of a potential future liquidation event that could apply downward pressure on the share price. Furthermore, CTOS's relatively high net leverage poses a potential challenge in a high-interest rate environment, and any deterioration in used equipment prices could impact the company's future earnings.

On a positive note, CTOS has the potential for robust growth, bolstered by favorable market conditions and increasing demand for specialty rentals. If the company can successfully execute its planned growth strategies, it could surpass expectations, leading to a significant upside in share price. Management's intention to reduce net leverage to less than 3x may also enable more aggressive, shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategies or promote inorganic growth opportunities, further supporting the upside potential.

In conclusion, Custom Truck One Source holds a strong position in the specialty rental and equipment sales market, but must navigate its highly leveraged capital structure and execute its growth strategies efficiently to harness market opportunities and maximize shareholder value.