Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Custom Truck One Source: A Deep Dive Into Strategy And Market Position

Jun. 22, 2023 6:28 AM ETCustom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)
Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
42 Followers

Summary

  • Custom Truck One Source is a leading player in the specialty rental and equipment sales market, with a unique "one-stop shop" business model and a focus on fleet specialization.
  • The company reported strong Q1 2023 performance, surpassing consensus estimates for sales and EBITDA, and upgraded its 2023 guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA.
  • Despite its niche market position and growth potential, risks include its highly leveraged capital structure, execution risks with growth strategies, and potential challenges in a high-interest rate environment.

Power utility bucket truck

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is a prominent player in the specialty rental and equipment sales market, possessing a unique "one-stop shop" business model that sets it apart from its competitors. Leveraging a range of services that include equipment

Differentiated

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

CTOS Reporting Segments

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Updated 2023 Outlook

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet & Capex

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
42 Followers
Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. Opinions are formed through my research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. I have seven years of professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management, as well as a finance degree from Purdue University. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.