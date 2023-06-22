adventtr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Like many other semiconductor companies, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been benefiting from secular tailwinds over the past decade. My analysis suggests the company is very shareholder-friendly and the financial performance is strong even in the current challenging environment. But the valuation looks too generous and I do not expect much upside potential here in the near term. The below 1% dividend yield also does not persuade me to invest, therefore I assign AMAT stock a "Hold" rating.

Company information

The company has a rich history tracing back to 1967. AMAT provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company grows its business both organically and with the help of strategic acquisitions.

The company's fiscal year ends at the end of October. AMAT operates in three reportable segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. According to the company's latest 10-K report, in FY 2022 Semiconductor Systems represented about 73% of the total sales and about 89% of the total operating profit.

AMAT's latest 10-K report

AMAT generated about 88% of the net sales outside the U.S. Sales generated in China comprised more than 25% of the total in FY 2022.

Financials

The company's financial performance has been stellar over the past decade. Revenue compounded at a 13% CAGR, which is very impressive for a long period. As the business scaled up, the company significantly expanded its profitability metrics. For me, it is an apparent sign that the management has been very effective in managing growth. The free cash flow [FCF] margin with stock-based compensation [SBC] deducted has been relatively volatile, but I like that it was consistently at double digits for many consecutive years.

Author's calculations

Stellar revenue growth was fueled by heavy investments in R&D, and the expenses portion of sales is still substantial at about 11% TTM. The company's below 6% SG&A to revenue ratio suggests the business is very efficient and spends a relatively insignificant proportion of sales on overheads. On the other hand, it means that there is not much room for margin expansion other than at the expense of investing in innovation.

Data by YCharts

Let's narrow down to quarterly performance to understand how the company deals with the current harsh environment. The latest earnings were announced on May 18 and AMAT delivered above the consensus figures.

Seeking Alpha

The revenue was up 6% YoY and adjusted EPS also improved notably from $1.85 to $2. On the other hand, operating expenses grew faster than revenue YoY. The operating margin shrank from 30.33% to 28.82%. This was due to the growth in both SG&A and R&D. Gross margin deteriorated slightly. Overall, I think that AMAT demonstrates solid performance in the current challenging environment since profitability metrics did not deteriorate much from Spring 2021 when macro conditions were very much better than now.

Seeking Alpha

Over the last decade, the company demonstrated a very shareholder-friendly capital allocation with significant share repurchases and very consistent dividends. Though the forward dividend yield is immaterial and is currently below 1%. The company increased dividends for consecutive five years and has seventeen years of dividend payouts in a row.

AMAT's balance sheet looks solid with about $5 billion in cash and robust liquidity ratios. The company is in a net debt position, but I do not think it is a big problem since AMAT's wide FCF margin allows the company to serve the debt. The leverage ratio looks modest as well.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, financial analysis suggests that AMAT is a high-quality business that is efficiently absorbing secular tailwinds by expanding profitability and delivering value to its shareholders. I like the capital allocation as well since the management was strong in balancing between sustaining a strong financial position, fueling growth, and distributing money to shareholders.

Valuation

AMAT stock rallied more than 40% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broad market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock the lowest possible "F" valuation grade due to very high multiples. AMAT is a company demonstrating stellar profitability and has unique offerings therefore high valuation ratios should not be surprising in general. But, current multiples are even higher than the company's 5-year averages, meaning the stock is indeed likely to be overvalued.

Seeking Alpha

To cross-check multiples analysis, I will do both a dividend discount model [DDM] and discounted cash flow [DCF] approaches. Let me start with the DDM. Here I use the same 10% discount rate as I usually do for semiconductor stocks. Consensus dividend estimates suggest that FY 2024 dividend is expected at $1.26. AMAT has a stellar "A+" dividend growth rating from Seeking Alpha, and I think that a 9% growth rate is fair and in line with the recent track record.

Seeking Alpha

I incorporate all the above assumptions into the DDM formula, and it gives me the stock's fair value at $126. This is about 8% lower than the current stock price, giving additional evidence that the stock is overvalued now.

Author's calculations

Now let's move on to the DCF approach. I use the same WACC as for the DDM. I have revenue consensus estimates up to FY 2027, and after it, I project a 10% CAGR. For the FCF margin, I use the past decade's average ex-SBC metric and expect it to expand by 50 basis points yearly.

Author's calculations

As you can see above, DCF also suggests that the stock is about 7% overvalued. Since all three valuation approaches suggest overvaluation, I am highly convinced that the stock is overvalued at the current stock price.

Risks to consider

The company generates a vast part of its revenues outside the U.S. meaning it is very vulnerable to risks inherent to global operations like changes in trade regulations, tariffs, and foreign exchange risk. I also want to underline that more than one-fourth of the total sales is attributable to China. We all know that relationships between China and the U.S. have been complicated in recent years and we saw last year that this can potentially escalate. I consider geopolitical risks for AMAT as significant.

AMAT's financial performance in recent quarters suggests the company is resilient to tough macro conditions, but just yesterday, Jerome Powell gave hints that more Federal Funds rate hikes are expected. I have no doubt that the company's financial position is strong enough to weather the storm, but a deep recession might severely hit profitability metrics which will immediately adversely affect valuation.

Bottom line

To conclude, AMAT is a high-quality business and the management has a solid track record of success. But the valuation looks very unattractive even despite the company's stellar profitability and exceptional capital allocation. The dividend yield is really tiny if compared to the risks the company is facing in the near term. Therefore, I assign AMAT stock a "Hold" rating.