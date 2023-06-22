Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The 9 Biggest Black Swan Risks Facing The Market Right Now

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
805 Followers

Summary

  • The market has been strong due to of a lack of new macro risks. We're here to lay out several scenarios that would throw the global order into chaos.
  • Black Swan events are inherently unpredictable but it's important to be prepared for the worst.
  • We touch on nine potential "Black Swan" risks, including China invading Taiwan, escalation in Ukraine, and a large-scale terror attack.
  • We suggest ways to reduce exposure to these risks, like reducing East Asian equity exposure and adding some gold.

High Angle View Of Swans Swimming In Lake

NejauPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last 5 months, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is up over 36% against a rough macroeconomic backdrop, tightening liquidity conditions, and an already-elevated valuation landscape. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has fared

PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for High Yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and other unique investment opportunities.

Comments (9)

r
rayray17
Today, 8:09 AM
Investing Group
Comments (58)
why don't you add an asteroid striking Earth?
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (1.04K)
For us Public School Boomers in the audience, "Central Asia" is the "Middle East"? Where and why we are building a Base in Syria?
M
McClaren
Today, 8:01 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18)
In terms of greatest threats, you left out the on-going neo-Bolshevik revolution in the U.S. which is rapidly destroying whatever remains of U.S. nationhood, exceptionalism, and the rule of law, not to mention destabilizing the entire world. And at the tip of the revolutionary spear, resides a Commander in Chief in advanced cognitive decline taking orders from shadow controllers.

This sad state of affairs begs the rhetorical question, what could possibly go wrong with that?
ghrelin profile picture
ghrelin
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (450)
1) The US dollar losing reserve currency status.
2) The US debt bankrupting Americans.
3) World War 3.
4) The US gov't going digital with currency and other metrics to track and control Americans.
5) China trying to ruin the West just to gain the No.1 spot.

Zero people think Pakistan is the No.1 cause of alarm in the world.
Like my comment if you agree.
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
Today, 8:02 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (421)
@ghrelin a nuclear armed country with crucial border disputes, a potential civil war, a foreign currency meltdown and a horrific natural disaster? What is a bigger threat to world peace than that?
Great Swami profile picture
Great Swami
Today, 7:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.8K)
But but but; the very fact that these are identified and quantified means they cannot be categorized as black swans.
The definition of which is something unknown coming out of the blue; like a lightening strike, a meteor, or the second coming of Christ!
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
Today, 8:00 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (421)
@Great Swami LOL!

> "Before you say "A black swan is a black swan because it can't be predicted", then yes. That's true. But it doesn't mean you should be unprepared."

;)
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 7:15 AM
Premium
Comments (1.49K)
10. A new and deadlier Pandemic.
11. UFO/Aliens land on Earth.
12. Trump gets ReElected in a Landslide.
bikeeagle1 profile picture
bikeeagle1
Today, 7:58 AM
Premium
Comments (589)
@cpr1200r100
Let me fix that for you:

12. Biden steals another election (Oops. Meant “gets re-elected”).
