Wall Street Breakfast: Will Consumers Bite?

Will consumers bite?

U.S. regulators have approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells for the first time in what could be a landmark development for a long list of companies looking to produce lab-grown meat. The Agriculture Department gave the green light to two California firms, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell what is referred to as "cell-cultivated" or "cultured" meat and poultry. The approval came months after the FDA determined the products were safe to eat, and will see the USDA inspect lab-grown facilities just as it does slaughterhouses and processing plants.



Under the microscope: The move could launch a new era of meat production that could compete with the #plantbased theater. Cultivated meat is typically grown in steel tanks known as bioreactors, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. In terms of production, Upside takes large sheets of the cells, forming them into shapes like chicken cutlets and sausages. Good Meat, which produces items like nuggets and satays, already sells cultivated meat in Singapore, which was the first country to approve it in 2020.



Advocates say lab-grown meat is much less likely to be infected by E. coli bacteria and other contaminants that might be found in processing facilities, while there could also be reduced exposure to antibiotics by taking farm animals out of the equation. Harm to them and the environment is also cited as an advantage, though some say cultivated meat could require even more energy and emit more greenhouse gases. For investors, Tyson Foods (TSN) is an early backer of Upside Foods, while Steakholder Foods (STKH) is more of a pure-play stock. The growth of lab-based meat could also eventually be of interest to Hormel (HRL), JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), Bridgford (BRID), Sysco (SYY) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC).



What to watch: Executives at Upside and Good Meat have been quick to note that their products are meat, not substitutes like the Impossible Burger (IMPF) or offerings from Beyond Meat (BYND), which are made from plant proteins and other ingredients. However, consumer polling indicates there are initial concerns about the concept, as well as the high costs associated with mass-producing lab-grown meat. The new products will only be available in exclusive restaurants during the initial rollout phase, while industry analysts estimate it will take seven to ten years before lab-grown meat will be seen broadly in grocery stores. (32 comments)

Prime deception

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN), alleging that the e-commerce giant used deceptive practices for Prime sign-ups and cancellations. The agency cited violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act through the use of dark patterns, upping its regulatory and legal actions against Amazon to three over the past six weeks. The lawsuit comes at a time when Amazon is mulling discounted mobile phone services for Prime members, which SA contributor Johnny Zhang said is concerning as its core retail business struggles with margin pressures. (52 comments)

Powell speaks

In his Congressional testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that more rate hikes are expected this year. "The level to which we raise rates is a separate question from the speed at which we move," he said, adding that it may "make sense" for the central bank to raise rates at a "more moderate pace" than it has over the past 15 months. Powell's largely hawkish reiteration dampened sentiment on Wall Street and prompted a selloff in chip stocks led by AMD (AMD). However, Fed Funds Futures still continue to price in just one more hike this year, while the market will get another dose of Powell this morning as he appears before the House Financial Services Committee. (51 comments)

Red carpet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the U.S. for his first state visit, which is expected to result in major investments as the country makes its mark as a major potential counterweight to China. The U.S. is expected to offer drones in a multibillion-dollar deal, as well as fighter-jet engines from General Electric (GE), as it tries to lure New Delhi away from its major arms supplier Russia. Later today, Modi will also meet with top U.S. CEOs at a White House state dinner, which includes Apple's (AAPL) Tim Cook and others. Modi previously met with Elon Musk, after which the billionaire hinted at making Tesla (TSLA) available in India "as soon as humanly possible." (6 comments)