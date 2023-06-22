Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2023
- Stabilization in 10-yr UST rate since early 2023, dollar weakening since October 2022 and AI innovations have led to a strong comeback in equities, particularly Growth, Technology and (tech-heavy) US equities. However, US markets are richly valued compared to the rest of the world.
- Risk factors include contracting US manufacturing PMI, sub-par growth in China, tightening US bank lending, worsening upgrade/downgrade ratio in high yield, falling copper & oil prices, inverted yield curves and lagged effects of monetary tightening; contractions create the potential for near-term volatility.
- With the potential peak in 7-10 year rates, duration risk may be more muted going forward. Inverted yield curves argue for staying short duration, but reinvestment risk points to taking advantage of current high long-term yields.
Disinflation, stable 7-10 year sovereign yields, stronger-than-expected economic growth and AI euphoria lead to risk-on rally, but downside risk remains
Progress on inflation control and central bank rate paths diverge across countries, leading to dispersion in investment opportunities. The risk/return profile of different asset classes and their correlations are changing, opening new opportunities (and risks) for asset allocators and increasing the need for selectivity.
