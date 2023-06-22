Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Higher For Longer

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.58K Followers

Summary

  • A 25 bp hike is widely expected from the Bank of England today, but after a strong inflation report, the risk is clearly for a 50 bp hike. A quarter-point move could see sterling sold.
  • The dollar is on the defensive. The recovery we expected has been more shallow than we anticipated, as the market remains unimpressed with the Fed's signal of further hikes.
  • The euro rose above $1.10 for the first time in more than a month, and the Canadian dollar is at new highs for the year.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is lower for the fourth consecutive session, and US equity futures are also trading lower.

Interest rate finance and mortgage rates concept. Wooden blocks with percentage sign and rise of arrow up, financial growth, interest rate increase, inflation, sale price and tax rise concept.

Wipada Wipawin

Overview

The central banks of Norway and Switzerland have hiked rates by 50 bp and 25 bp, respectively. Attention is on the Bank of England. A 25 bp hike is widely expected, but after a strong inflation report, the risk is clearly

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.58K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.