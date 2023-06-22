Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FXO: Leverage The Equal-Weighted Strategy Amid Low Consumer Sentiment

Hansen Song
Summary

  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF demonstrates strong long-term performance, with a total return of 55% in the past 3 years and 33% in the past 5 years.
  • The fund suffers from higher volatility, turnover, and expenses compared to its peers, but its equal-weighted approach and broad portfolio can reduce concentration risk.
  • The financial sector is grappling with lower consumer confidence following recent bank failures. However, the FDIC is actively implementing measures to rebuild this.

Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Strategy

Launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2007, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:FXO) invests in stocks of companies operating across the financial services industry. FXO attempts to outperform the United States financials

FXO Top 10 Holdings Distribution

Seeking Alpha

FXO Holding Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Price Return of FXO compared to S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

FXO Total Return vs S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

FXO Risk Grade and Underlying Metrics

Seeking Alpha

I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics.

