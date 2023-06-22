Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
We Were Wrong, And We're No Longer Confident In Warner Bros. Discovery

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery was recently reported to be engaging in talks to license their content to major streaming rival Netflix.
  • The potential development increases concerns that management's controversial undertakings since the merger are tipping the balance over to the downside for WBD's growth and profitability prospects.
  • WBD stock is losing its appeal to all of value, income, and growth investors as the underlying business braces for limited visibility into its fundamental outlook ahead.
Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 - Show

Mike Coppola

Almost every major streaming platform appears to be benefitting from HBO content, except for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). In the latest development, reports have surfaced that WBD is currently in talks to license some of its HBO content

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

S
Simeroth1
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (2.41K)
Flopping around like a dying whale. No sp growth and no divvy. Zaslav as golden boy days are done
Oil Can profile picture
Oil Can
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (4.52K)
According to your past articles on $WBD, you were never a fan of this stock - so please save the feigned "I've change my mind now" for your next lunch order.
1to3 Investing profile picture
1to3 Investing
Today, 9:05 AM
Analyst
Comments (1.66K)
Respectfully disagree. WBD seems to be the first content/streaming company that is working towards profitability. I don't see any indication they are offering the best content, the content they need to grow their subscribers, to others. I also believe they can see what IP is highly successful at driving eyeballs on their service, and I have no problem with them licensing some lesser titles out to increase profits.

They created a series, let's see profits. I don't care what service it runs on. Better for original content to drive Max growth, ok. Didn't do as well as we wanted and want to license it to recoup cost or make more profit, ok. It's a business. You can grow and make a profit at the same time... I think too many people don't see both sides of the coin.

I am not in C suite with Zas, so maybe they are grasping to reach their pre-integration targets... Or maybe they have a plan they are not publicizing! I am willing to see what they can do and I see how this strategy can make them more profitable. We just have to see if it will work by is fruit.
m
mctrader329
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (500)
@1to3 Investing " WBD seems to be the first content/streaming company that is working towards profitability" Netflix is profitable.

Agree this is probably a good move for WBD. In fact if used correctly they could use these type of agreements to enhance their theatrical releases; some have speculated that the recent spiderman movie was aided by having its first spiderman movie on netflix.
J
Jake Speed
Today, 9:00 AM
Premium
Comments (486)
But what if the licensing deal comes at the cost of a portion number of the current customer base jumping ship?
M
Mr Nobodi
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Licensing actually increases the customer base. Adding direct subscribers instead at a loss of income decreases the total customer base and is not a superior model.
Iron Head Holdings profile picture
Iron Head Holdings
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (926)
Licensing generates free cash though…
ckarabin profile picture
ckarabin
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (30.51K)
Once you have created content, you should get all the revenue you can from it. So I don't mind the licensing depending on the price they got for it. It is incremental revenue, but the primary beneficiary from its licensing should be the originator. If there is say $1MM more to be gained in total, the split had better be in favor of WBD, otherwise they are padding the competition's bottom line at their expense. But under the terms that WBD is the proportionally larger winner, I'm all for it.
S
Seit
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
@ckarabin agree, Zaslav and co have all the figures to determine which content is crucial for their position in the market, and which content can be squeezed for extra profit without hurting their own product. I always thought that it was the plan all along. Did I get it wrong?
L
Land Man21
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (1.05K)
@Seit

No, you are correct.

Zaslav has, since day 1, held the posture that he will seek to monetize all of the content that is not currently being exploited.

This is consistent with their actions thus far.
