KB Home Shares Have Doubled - What Earnings Tell Us About The Risk/Reward

Jun. 22, 2023 8:55 AM ETKB Home (KBH)
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • KB Home's 2Q23 earnings surpassed expectations, with revenue of $1.77B and GAAP EPS of $1.94, driving the stock to an all-time high.
  • The company's Built to Order model and focus on the West Coast market contribute to its success, with increased orders, higher margins, and a positive pricing outlook.
  • KB Home benefits from the need to fill the housing supply gap, especially in California, where job and income growth projections are promising.
  • Despite improving construction times and reduced costs, risks remain in the housing market, including potential impacts from higher mortgage rates and a possible increase in existing home sales.

KB Home Releases 2021 Q4 Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Ever since the pandemic hit, we've been dealing with a number of unusual macro developments. One of them was the massive and unprecedented appreciation in used car values, which turned old cars into investments. Now, we're dealing with another trend of soaring

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

KB Home

Image

KB Home

Image

KB Home

Image

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Image

Macrobond, ING

Housing Starts Surge to More Than One-Year High | New-home construction jumped by the most since 2016 in May

Bloomberg

US Homebuilder Sentiment Improves to 11-month High

Bloomberg

Image

KB Home

Image

KB Home

Image

KB Home

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

TradingView (ITB, WY)

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

