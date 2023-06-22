Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Ever since the pandemic hit, we've been dealing with a number of unusual macro developments. One of them was the massive and unprecedented appreciation in used car values, which turned old cars into investments. Now, we're dealing with another trend of soaring homebuilder stock prices despite a hawkish Fed, high rates, and poor economic growth.

One of the beneficiaries of this is Los Angeles-based homebuilding giant KB Home (NYSE:KBH). KBH stock rallied by 107% from its 52-week high and is currently trading at a new all-time high.

The company just released its 2Q23 earnings, which came in much higher than expected. Not only that, but the company also saw support from stronger orders, higher margins, and a solid pricing outlook.

In this article, I'll walk you through these earnings and add my own data and comments to management's observations to assess the risk/reward at this new all-time high.

The Unexpected Bull Market

Let's start at the top with the headline numbers that hit the wires first.

In its second quarter, KBH reported $1.77 billion in revenue, which is a year-on-year improvement of 2.9% and $350 million higher than expected. Needless to that, this is a significant beat.

It also helped GAAP EPS to come in at $1.94, which was another blowout number, as analysts had expected this number to come in $0.60 lower.

With that in mind, KBH is a builder that uses the Built to Order model. This model aligns demand with supply, as the company does not build homes in anticipation of demand, which increases visibility and reduces risks that come with holding a large number of unsold homes.

In 2Q23, roughly half of its buyers were 1st-time buyers, which is a group that tends to be highly price-sensitive and dependent on affordable homes, as they do not have built home equity in prior homes.

With that said, the company generates most of its revenue on the West Coast, where it delivers 22% of its homes. However, due to a much higher average selling price of more than $700K, it becomes the top-tier region responsible for roughly a third of its revenues.

Having that in mind, let's dive into the 2Q23 details. The overview below shows the details that I will discuss in this article.

In the first quarter, KBH saw a sequential strengthening of net orders. Year-on-year new orders were up 1% to almost 4,000 units.

KB Home's backlog at the end of the second quarter consisted of nearly 7,300 homes valued at approximately $3.5 billion.

The company focused on optimizing each asset on a community-by-community basis, balancing pace, price, and margin. In late 2022 and early 2023, as more large community backlogs were converted to deliveries, pricing was adjusted to stimulate sales based on current market conditions.

However, as demand improved and markets began to normalize, KB Home was able to raise prices in about two-thirds of its communities. This price increase is expected to benefit the company in early 2024 when these homes are delivered.

The average selling price in 2Q23 was 3% lower versus 2Q22 at $480K.

The remaining one-third of communities saw flat or lowered pricing yields, which only represented a handful of communities.

The selective use of rate buydowns was employed when buyers needed to qualify, although this occurred in fewer communities compared to earlier in the year.

This is good news, as home builders have used rate buydowns to ease the burden of high mortgage rates on buyers. I was surprised to hear that the use of buydowns has been reduced. After all, mortgage rates haven't come down.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

During its earnings call, the company also expressed a positive outlook for the long-term housing market.

Market dynamics were characterized by low existing home inventory and limited availability of new homes at their price points.

Demographics were also favorable, particularly in the first-time and affordable first-move-up segments that KB Home primarily serves.

The company noted that buyers were adjusting to higher mortgage rates, and the more stable rate environment was seen as a positive factor.

With the lack of resale inventory and increasing market prices, buyers demonstrated a higher sense of urgency.

These comments make sense, as KBH is essentially saying that a new home supply is needed to deal with an absence of existing home supply.

As I wrote in an article earlier this month, people who locked in favorable mortgages in the past few years are currently enjoying massive home equity. They know that if they sell, they will likely have to deal with much higher rates. So, they stay put.

The chart below shows that higher mortgage rates have caused mortgage applications to plummet. This has hurt both existing home sales and new home sales. However, new home sales are rebounding. Existing home sales are not.

Macrobond, ING

At this point, roughly a third of home sales are new home sales.

So, despite high rates, homebuilders are in a good spot as they are simply needed to fill a widening supply gap.

During its call, the company highlighted the supply situation in California, its main market.

The existing shortfall of housing production relative to the state's population of 40 million is estimated to be over 1 million homes. Factors like a challenging regulatory environment and aging housing stock contribute to the deficit.

However, California is projected to have above-average job and income growth in the long term, indicating an attractive market opportunity.

Furthermore, the company's comments are supported by s surge in housing starts. In May, housing starts of single-family homes soared by 18.5% to an 11-month high.

Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg:

The figures corroborate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments last week that the housing market has shown signs of stabilizing. Homebuilders, which are responding to limited inventory in the resale market, have grown more upbeat as demand firms, materials costs retreat and supply-chain pressures ease.

The reason I'm bringing up this quote is the part that discusses lower material costs and easing supply chain pressures.

These factors are contributing to homebuilders' optimism, as low material and labor availability and related high inflation were major problems after the pandemic.

This is now translating to a steep rebound in homebuilder sentiment. NAHB sentiment for June soared to 55, which is an 11-month high.

Bloomberg

In addition to easing supply chain issues, home builders are encouraged by what they believe is the end of the hiking cycle by the mighty Federal Reserve.

"A bottom is forming for single-family home building as builder sentiment continues to gradually rise from the beginning of the year," Robert Dietz, NAHB chief economist, said in a statement. "The Federal Reserve nearing the end of its tightening cycle is also good news for future market conditions in terms of mortgage rates and the cost of financing for builder and developer loans."

You probably know where I'm going with this.

Like its average peers, KB Home made significant progress in reducing build times during the second quarter, with a reduction of over 40 days from slab start to home completion.

However, despite the improvement, construction times are still running above historical levels.

The company is making solid progress in returning to its target of four to five months, depending on the division. The faster build times not only reduce costs and the amount of cash tied up in work in progress but also aid in selling efforts for personalized homes.

Given what we just discussed, it is no surprise that the construction time improvement was driven by a normalizing supply chain, better trade labor availability, simplified product offerings, and design choices.

To give you some numbers, KB Home reduced direct costs on homes that started during the second quarter. Costs were down roughly $19,000 from the peak in August 2022, with an additional reduction of roughly $4,000 on new starts in the second quarter.

Furthermore, the SG&A expense ratio improved slightly to 9.6% in the second quarter compared to 9.8% in the previous year. This improvement was primarily due to operating leverage from higher revenues.

KB Home

The company expects the SG&A expense ratio for the 2023 third quarter to be between 10.6% to 11.2%, with a full-year ratio of about 10.3%.

Shareholder Value, Outlook & Valuation

In the second quarter, KB Home increased the amount of capital returned to shareholders, repurchasing $92 million worth of shares, which represents 3% of outstanding shares.

KB Home

Over the past 24 months, the company has repurchased 15% of its outstanding shares, enhancing earnings and book value per share while improving return on equity, which is the purpose of indirect shareholder distributions.

KB Home aims to maintain a balanced approach to capital allocation, reinvesting in the business, and returning cash to shareholders. Despite uncertainties in the economy for the second half of the fiscal year, KB Home believes it is well positioned with its business model and balance sheet to navigate market conditions.

These beliefs are backed up by data. For example, the company has no debt maturities until 2026, which buys a lot of time in the current high-rate environment. Its debt-to-capital ratio is down to 31%, and it has roughly $1.6 billion in liquidity. Roughly a third of that is cash.

KB Home

With that said, the company also raised its guidance for 2023. As reported by Seeking Alpha:

The homebuilder expects FY 2023 housing revenue of $5.80B-$6.20B, up from $5.20B-$5.90B that it forecast in March and exceeding the Visible Alpha consensus of $5.68B. The company now forecasts average selling price of $485K, narrowed from the $480K-$490K range it gave in March. Homebuilding operating income as a percentage of revenue is forecast to be ~11%, assuming no inventory-related charges, compared with 10.0%-11.0% range it issued previously.

Despite the stock's all-time high, it's trading at 8x NTM EBITDA, which isn't elevated. However, it's also far from cheap, as I prefer to buy homebuilders after steep declines, which tend to occur on a rather regular basis.

Furthermore, when comparing homebuilding stocks (ITB) to lumber producers like Weyerhaeuser (WY), we see a divergence. This divergence makes sense, as home builders benefit from a secular trend boosted by declining existing home sales. However, it doesn't help the risk/reward.

TradingView (ITB, WY)

A situation where existing home sales start to improve could do significant damage to this thesis, as a lot of new housing supply would come online. This could be triggered by more economic weakness if the Fed keeps hiking.

The moment people are forced to sell, we could see a larger domino effect that improves the housing supply.

Given the recent surge in homebuilding stocks, I'm not chasing prices at these levels, despite their good outlook.

Takeaway

KB Home has been riding the unexpected bull market in homebuilder stocks, defying the challenges posed by a hawkish Fed, high interest rates, and sluggish economic growth.

The company's 2Q23 earnings beat expectations, driven by stronger orders, higher margins, and a positive pricing outlook.

KBH's Built to Order model, which aligns demand with supply, provides visibility, and reduces risks associated with unsold homes. With a focus on the West Coast and affordable homes, KBH targets the first-time buyer segment.

Despite construction time improvements and cost reductions, the housing market's reliance on new home sales amid low existing home inventory remains a concern.

While KBH's outlook appears promising, caution is advised due to the stock's all-time high and the potential impact of improving existing home sales on new housing supply.