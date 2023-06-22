Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visualizing 52 Years Of U.S. Mortgage Rates

Jun. 22, 2023 8:56 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, BKT, MBSD, MTGP, CMBS, JLS
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • In the United States, 30-year mortgage rates play a big role in determining how affordable housing is for American households.
  • As important as they are however, the historical data for mortgage rates is surprisingly lacking.
  • Because housing sales and prices are reported on a monthly basis, it's incredibly useful to have mortgage rates averaged over the period of a month.

Real estate agents shake hands after the signing of the contract agreement is complete.

Wasan Tita

In the United States, 30-year mortgage rates play a big role in determining how affordable housing is for American households.

As important as they are however, the historical data for mortgage rates is surprisingly lacking. Freddie Mac, officially known as

Monthly Averages, April 1971 - April 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.54K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.