Sarepta Therapeutics: Value Proposition Ahead Of DMD Gene Therapy Decision

Jun. 22, 2023 8:45 AM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sarepta Therapeutics should earn ~$1bn from its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy franchise in 2023 - although the company has made eye-watering losses in recent years.
  • Sarepta ought to hear any day whether the FDA has granted accelerated approval for its gene therapy DMD candidate SRP-9001. This catalyst will likely significantly move the share price needle.
  • SRP-9001 could become a new standard of care in DMD. Mgmt. has suggested the peak revenue opportunity could exceed $4bn.
  • SRPT share price fell by half when SRP-9001 flunked a Phase 2 study in early 2021, but management has painstakingly put together a data package it believes will secure approval.
  • An FDA Advisory Committee convened by the FDA in May voted narrowly in favor of accelerated approval. The FDA has delayed its final decision but it ought to arrive any day. Data from a Phase 3 study, due in Q4 2023, could be an even more significant catalyst.
Making a decision

Todor Tsvetkov/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Sarepta - Bringing Investors up To Date

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is an $11.8bn (at the time of writing), Cambridge, Massachusetts based, commercial stage Pharmaceutical company that markets and sells 3 of the 5

Sarepta SRP-9001 overview

SRP-9001 overview (Sarepta presentation)

Sarepta SRP-9001 integrated analysis

Sarepta SRP-9001 integrated analysis (Sarepta presentation)

Sarepta NSAA improvement cross trial

NSAA improvement cross-trial (Sarepta presentation)

Sarepta SRP-9001 pooled safety data

pooled safety data - SRP-9001 (Sarepta presentation)

Sarepta SRP-9001 confirmatory study

Sarepta SRP-9001 confirmatory study (Sarepta presentation)

Comments (1)

biogenius profile picture
biogenius
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (3.24K)
I agree. There are more risk than reward.
