Rhetoric Versus Reality And A Market With Lots Of Value
Summary
- Chairman Powell is giving the market an excuse to consolidate its recent bull market gains in what should be a pause to refresh.
- Bearish bets continue to mount as individual investors have yet to buy into the bull based on fund flows.
- The broad market may be expensive, but there is plenty of value if one looks past the mega-cap technology stocks.
Stock prices fell yesterday for a third day in a row for a very simple reason—they have been on fire to the upside for the past five weeks. This is the pause that is needed to consolidate those gains, and we had the perfect excuse for some investors to sell in testimony from Chairman Powell to the House Financial Services Committee. He predictably suggested that interest rates may still need to go higher to slow the rate of economic growth and expedite the decline in the rate of inflation. Like Pavlov’s dogs, that is all it took to hit the sell button. We will probably see a repeat performance from Powell today when he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee. Yet this has more to do with psychology than policy.
It is important to understand the difference between rhetoric and reality, because Powell’s hawkish testimony is intended to temper the enthusiasm for risk assets, which could reignite inflation through the wealth effect. Until the Fed is much closer to achieving its 2% inflation target, we can expect to see hawkish rhetoric persist. Powell also stated that future rate decisions “will be made meeting-by-meeting, based on the totality of incoming data,” which is the reality. The incoming data should further support the disinflationary trend, which will give the Fed more reasons to pause, as it did at its last meeting. That is why the S&P 500 has finally broken out to the upside and looks poised to climb to at least 4,500 on its next advance.
The bears will disagree because they need higher rates to strangle the economic expansion, drive corporate earnings estimates significantly lower, and see a retest of last year’s bear-market lows. Some have started to assert that the recent breakout has turned the bearish consensus into bulls for fear of missing out on the rally, but that hardly looks to be the case. In fact, short interest has exceeded $1 trillion this month for the first time since April 2022 in what looks to be a massive bet on a resumption of the bear market.
Additionally, according to the Investment Company Institute, individual investors continued to sell stock funds to the tune of $8.5 billion during the first week of June, which is consistent with the four-week average of $8.5 billion over the prior month and outflows dating back to October 2022 bear-market low. Individual investors are NOT on board yet.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has moved into an overbought condition on a short-term basis, but that is hardly a reason to sell stocks for the long term. To the contrary, as Dean Christians at SentimenTrader noted last week, when the Relative Strength Index for the S&P 500 rises above 70 on a scale of 0 to 100, as it has recently, it does denote an overbought condition. Yet when it does so coming from below 25 it indicates positive momentum, which has a history of persisting over the following year. That’s more good news for the bulls and suggests a pullback in the broad market will be an opportunity to invest again.
The bears will counter with the fact that the S&P 500 is far too expensive at 19 times earnings, which is up from 16 times one year ago before the index surged more than 20%. That may be true, but there is plenty of value within the index for investors who can look past aggregate numbers. For example, the energy sector is trading at just over 10 times expected earnings for the coming 12-month period with a dividend yield of more than 4%, using the Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) as a proxy.
Then there is the S&P 600 index of small-cap stocks, which trades at just 13.8 times earnings expectations for the coming year. There is plenty of value in today’s market when we look past the mega-cap technology names that have dominated the broad market indexes over the past year. We just have to look for it.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
