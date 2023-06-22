Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock: Lackluster Performance, Not Warranting A Buy

Jun. 22, 2023 9:36 AM ETBanco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
29 Followers

Summary

  • Santander Brasil's latest results show weak performance and lower confidence in dividends returning to previous levels.
  • The bank faces challenges in efficiency, legal security risks, increased provisions for doubtful debts, and competition from digital banks and fintechs.
  • Santander Brasil's valuation is considered unattractive compared to its main peers, with better options available in the Brazilian banking industry.

Banco Santander office

MarioGuti/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) is Brazil's third largest private bank today, behind only Itaú (ITUB) and Bradesco (BBD). The bank stands out for its activities focused on retail and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Santander Brasil's Q1'23 Managerial Financial Statements

Santander Brasil's Investor Relations

Santander Brasil's Deliquency Ratio in F23Q1

Santander Brasil's Investor Relations

BSBR Historical Dividend Yield

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Efficiency ratio

Santander Brasil's Investors Relation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
29 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.