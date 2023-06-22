Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD: Flexibility Is Key

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
549 Followers

Summary

  • Despite the lackluster investor response to their AI presentation, we believe the future is bright for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • AMD is well-positioned to take advantage of computing trends due to their modular architecture and design philosophy.
  • The company has the flexibility and open-mindedness to thrive in the coming age of AI.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a muted investor response after their Data Center and A.I. presentation. Despite the perception by some investors that AMD is late to the AI party, we believe that the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

AMD's Q1 Earnings Release

AMD's Q1 Earnings Release

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
549 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, AAPL, NVDA, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital Value Fund, LP has long exposure to AMD, AAPL, NVDA, and INTC.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (4.39K)
XLNX is an interesting acquisition for AMD. My little bit of research into the FPGA led me to believe the a hidden reason for the purchase was the interposer technology used by XLNX. If I'm right the market should start to see the interposer improvements in the next generation CPU from AMD in the form of energy usage and heat dissipation. On the newest MI300 products being discussed I wonder how much of that memory bandwidth improvements can be attributed to interposer improvements? Any techies out there have an opinion on interposer technology improvements and if there are companies that are at the leading edge of the technology that could be a take over target? Is the interposer technology what makes chip lets and stacking a monetizable technology or am misunderstanding what an interposer does?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.