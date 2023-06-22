David Becker

Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a muted investor response after their Data Center and A.I. presentation. Despite the perception by some investors that AMD is late to the AI party, we believe that the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the increasing need for computing power. Their focus on modular designs will grant them flexibility going forward.

Xilinx Acquisition and Modular Designs

Much has been written about AMD's Data Center & AI presentation, so we are instead going to focus on AMD's long-term strategy around future-proofing their company as the world begins to transition away from general computing solutions (generic CPUs and GPUs) towards more tailored solutions (ASICs, SoCs, and tailored GPUs and CPUs).

This strategy began with AMD's "Zen" processor architecture. The following paragraph is from the Zen Core section on AMD's website:

To achieve scalability, AMD employed a radical new idea for x86 processors: Chiplets. Instead of building larger and more expensive monolithic dies, AMD invested in a strategy to use processor building blocks called chiplets. Each chiplet houses a number of 'Zen'-based cores, and more chiplets can be added to a package to create a higher performance model processor. As of the time of writing, there are 'Zen' processors with only two cores, and there are models with as many as 128 cores. This innovation delivers previously unheard-of scalability and flexibility for the consumer.

Using chiplets has many advantages, but the two main ones are higher manufacturing efficiency and greater design flexibility.

When using a monolithic architecture, there is one large die. This means that if there is a defect on the die, the entire output must either be scrapped or potentially could be salvaged as a lower-yield consumer part. With a modular or "chiplet" architecture, there are multiple different chiplets that are combined together to make the finished product. If there is a defect on chiplet A, it can simply be discarded and replaced with another chiplet A that is not defective. A manufacturing failure is thus less costly for modular designs than it is for monolithic designs.

On the flexibility front, the benefits are two-fold. The first is that manufacturing capacity can be allocated more efficiently, as the chiplets can be produced on different process nodes depending on where capacity is available. The second is that AMD can add things such as accelerators or 3D V-Cache to their existing designs much more easily than if those designs were based on a monolithic architecture.

So where does Xilinx fit into all this?

AMD acquired Xilinx in order to beef up their custom solutions team, and this plays in nicely with their architecture design choices. Buying Xilinx helps AMD future-proof their operations and better serve customers in the era of custom computing solutions.

The Customer is Always Right

Let's say that AMD has a growing number of customers who use their CPUs for AI-based workloads. AMD can create a new offshoot of CPUs that use their existing architecture with AI accelerators embedded in the chips. In this way, AMD can meet the needs of their customers more quickly, instead of waiting for the leap from Zen 4 to Zen 5 to do so.

This chiplet technology expands beyond x86 and effectively allows AMD to purpose build their computing solutions for their end customers. CEO Lisa Su has said that AMD is open to the idea of using instruction sets other than x86, and their architecture design choices are in line with their openness and desire for design flexibility going forward.

The end result is that, over time, AMD enterprise products may end up looking more like SoCs and potentially even ASICs than the CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs that we are familiar with today.

Nvidia Can't Service the Entire Market

Lisa Su is quoted by Forbes as saying:

If you look out five years, you will see AI in every single product at AMD, and it will be the largest growth driver.

This shows that AMD is laser-focused on AI and that they are intent on serving the market. Some investors will point to Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) massive lead in AI and say that AMD is too far behind, but that line of thinking is somewhat shortsighted. If AI turns out to be a decade-long trend with a massive total addressable market ("TAM"), there will be multiple winners. Even if Nvidia has the best AI solutions until the end of time (they won't) the runway is big enough where a player like AMD still has room for massive growth.

We believe that AMD is positioned well to take advantage of future computing trends. The company is currently trading at a massive discount to Nvidia, despite having strong growth prospects. (The P/E comparison is somewhat difficult because of how many acquisition-related expenses AMD has).

We view the risk/reward in AMD to be more favorable than the current risk/reward presented by Nvidia after the blistering rally Nvidia's stock has had.

We believe that it is possible AMD increases their forward guidance when they report quarterly results, much like Nvidia did in their most recent earnings release.

Price Action

While AMD is up a respectable 83.62% YTD, the stock is still well off its all-time high and has considerably lagged Nvidia this year. We believe that AMD is currently trading at an attractive level and could see a similar AI hype uplift to the one Nvidia has experienced.

Valuation

On a GAAP basis, AMD looks obscenely expensive. However, there is a large amount of expense tied to acquisition-related costs and amortization of intangible assets related to the Xilinx acquisition.

On a price to sales basis, AMD looks to be relatively in line with their recent history and is trading well below Nvidia's current price to sales valuation.

When looking at non-GAAP numbers, the company still looks relatively expensive, however, the bull case for AMD is based on future growth and not their current earnings power. The recent environment has been generally poor for chip sales, and even companies such as Nvidia have reported lackluster trailing results (Nvidia's blockbuster quarterly earnings release centered mainly around their blowout forward guidance rather than the lackluster trailing results). Investors in AMD are those who believe that the company is well positioned for future growth and that they will be able to take advantage of changes in computing trends, as well as continue to take server market share from Intel Corporation (INTC).

If AMD is able to execute on their long-term vision, the stock will look cheap in hindsight. If they are unable to meet expectations, the stock will flounder. What ends up happening remains to be seen, but we believe the risk/reward is favorable at these levels and that the valuation is compelling.

Risks

Some risks to AMD are in-house chip designs and geopolitical tensions.

AMD's customers may decide to cut AMD out and instead design chips in-house. This is certainly a possibility, however, many companies would rather not take the risk. AMD is working to get ahead of this threat by being more customer-centric and willing to build custom solutions for their enterprise clients. As long as AMD can provide high-quality products that meet the needs of their customers, those customers will not have much incentive to do things themselves.

A large part of why Apple (AAPL) switched from Intel processors to designing their own chips is because Intel was becoming unreliable, and they were unable to design semiconductors that met the specifications Apple was looking for. They were also unwilling to use non-x86 instruction sets, something AMD is willing to do.

Geopolitical tensions are a major risk to AMD as well as most other semiconductor companies. If AMD is cut off from their supply chain, it would be devastating for the company. This risk is seen as a tail risk by many, but the likelihood is always present. As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) builds more fabs outside of Taiwan, the geopolitical risk tied to AMD will continue to decrease.

We believe the current risk/reward is favorable. However, the risks associated with AMD (and semiconductors in general) may result in severe impairment to the fundamentals of the company and are worth monitoring.

Key Takeaway

AMD is well-positioned to take advantage of upcoming trends in computing, and we believe the company is undervalued at these levels. Their flexibility and open-mindedness will prove to be highly valuable in the era of AI.