Lyra (NASDAQ:LYRA) is a clinical stage company founded by Bob Langer of MIT, a very well-known scientist with over 1400 patents who has founded over 40 companies including Moderna and runs the largest biochemical engineering lab at MIT. Lyra is “leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, local delivery of medications to diseased tissues not accessible with conventional therapeutic approaches.” The platform produces a biocompatible mesh scaffold, an engineered elastomeric matrix, and a versatile polymer-drug complex. These enable sustained delivery of therapy to deep tissues following a single, non-invasive, in-office procedure, and therapy can be delivered up to six months. Lyra currently has two products, both targeting Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Of these, LYR-210 is in phase 3 trials for surgically naive CRS patients, while LYR-220 is in a phase 2 study for patients who have recurrent disease post-surgery. There are as estimated 4 million US patients of CRS who fail medical treatment.

Pipeline and Catalysts

The company’s pipeline looks like this:

LYRA pipeline (LYRA website)

Lead assets and catalysts

Lead asset LYR-210 is a long-acting mometasone furoate MF) presented as a bioresorbable polymeric matrix which can be administered in-office quickly, and can deliver 6 months of MF to the sinonasal passage. Having completed a phase 2 trial called LANTERN, it is now running a phase 3 program called ENLIGHTEN, which has a primary completion date of March 2024, making it the nearest major catalyst. ENLIGHTEN has 2 parts, 1 and 2, which are quite similar, with the difference being that part 1 has a safety extension phase with crossover or continued treatment, which part 2 does not have. Part 2 has a primary completion date of January 2024.

Second asset LYR-220 is exactly similar to LYR-210 except it consists of a larger mesh sized for patients whose nasal passage has been enlarged due to surgery. It is currently running a phase 2 trial which has a primary completion date of August 2023. Thus this is the nearest term catalyst.

Previous trial data

Lyra completed the LANTERN phase 2 trial in April last year.

Design

LANTERN was a randomized, blinded, Sham Procedure-Controlled Trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of LYR-210 in adult subjects with CRS. The trial enrolled 71 patients 18 years or older with diagnosed CRS who had undergone at least two previous treatments for CRS, had a minimum CS symptom score, but did not have patients who had undergone surgery.

The trial had two doses, high and low, and, according to the registry, the primary endpoint was the change from baseline (CFBL) in Chronic Sinusitis Symptom Scores at Week 4. Per the company presentation, the primary endpoint was “Change from baseline in 4 cardinal symptoms composite score (4CS) at Week 4.” Key secondary endpoints included the Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) score, AE profile and some biomarker metrics.

The study was mainly done in Australia, New Zealand, and a few Eastern European countries. There were no study sites in the US.

Efficacy

According to our proprietary TickerBay tool, the efficacy data has been described as follows [Note: I cannot yet link to the tool, although we currently use it, so here's a link to the trial data publication, from which TickerBay derives its data - DATA]:

LYR-210 demonstrated significant improvement in each CRS symptom subdomain of the SNOT-22 compared to control, achieving statistical significance (p<0.05) in each SNOT-22 subdomain at week 24. LYR-210 (7500μg)-treated subjects reported decreased rhinologic, ear/facial, extra-nasal rhinologic, psychological dysfunction, and sleep dysfunction domain scores by an average of 10.0, 8.0, 5.2, 15.2, and 10.3 points from baseline, respectively. LYR-210 (7500µg)-treated subjects reported more than twice the minimal clinically important difference in each SNOT-22 subdomain at week 24. LYR-210 (7500μg)-treated subjects reported a statistically significant improvement at week 24 in the Mental Component Summary, vitality, social functioning, role-emotional, and mental health scores compared to control. LYR-210 (7500μg)-treated subjects reported statistically significant improvement at week 24 in the physical functioning, role-physical, and bodily pain scores, compared to control. At week 24, the mean change from baseline for LYR-210 (7500ug)-treated subjects met the threshold for clinical meaningfulness compared to control in the Mental Component Summary and all individual scales except general health. These data suggest that LYR-210 (7500μg) may improve the mental and physical health and quality of life of CRS patients.

Safety

According to the same tool, the safety data of LANTERN was as follows:

LYR-210 (both 2500µg and 7500µg doses) was safe and well-tolerated over the 24-week treatment period in the LANTERN Phase 2 study.

Remarks

It appears that, technically, the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint (which measured 4CS at week 4). See below for reference:

While a strong treatment effect was observed at week 4, the LANTERN study’s primary endpoint of change from baseline in a composite of 4CS scores at week 4 was not met at either dose (7500 mcg: (-0.36) (p=0.306); 2500 mcg: (0.04) (p=0.525)), we believe primarily due to curtailed enrollment resulting from COVID-19.

The reported data focuses on two things, success in the SNOT test, and success in three of the 4CS scores, nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain/pressure (note - loss of smell is the fourth score), and that too at 24 weeks, not at 4 weeks like the primary endpoint said. Here’s the data from the presentation:

CRS 3CS data (LYRA website)

This data, the company says, was at 24 weeks. As the study paper says:

Specifically, LYR-210 (7500 μg) achieved statistically significant improvement compared with control in nasal blockage (weeks 16, 20, and 24) (Fig. 4A), facial pain/pressure (weeks 12, 16, 20, and 24) (Fig. 4B), and nasal discharge (weeks 16, 20, and 24) (Fig. 4C).

Improvement in loss of smell was “numerically higher” in patients with moderate to severe loss of smell symptom (anosmia) at baseline. That data was not, however, statistically significant.

A 19 point improvement was seen between the higher dose and the control in the SNOT-22 score. This, the company says, is twice the minimum clinically important difference or MCID. The SNOT-22 questionnaire is the most widely used measurement of CRS burden and quality of life. However, consisting of 100 questions, it is a more subjective measure than the 4CS score.

The drug was generally safe and well-tolerated, and there were no surprises from the known profile of MF. As the report says:

This is the first report of global symptom improvement in surgically naive CRS patients treated with a local drug-delivery implant placed in the middle meatus.

For the failure of the primary endpoint (which measured 4CS at week 4), the authors explain that given the study population, the 3CS and not the 4CS was probably a better metric. As they write:

As only a subset of enrolled patients in this study had impaired sense of smell, the 3CS composite score of nasal blockage, facial pain/pressure, and nasal discharge may be a more appropriate endpoint for measuring symptom improvement in surgically naive CRS patients both with and without nasal polyps, as they are more reliably present in this study population.

They also further state:

Importantly, LYR-210 (7500 μg) demonstrated significant improvement in 4CS score at weeks 16, 20, and 24 compared with saline irrigation control, indicating a long-acting and durable treatment effect.

Thus, although the study did not exactly achieve stat sig in its primary endpoint (timeframe: 4 weeks; measure - 4CS), it seems to have been a successful study with a long duration of drug effect in patients. Interesting to note that the primary endpoint of the phase 3 ENLIGHTEN studies have been changed accordingly, to CFBL in the 7-day average composite score of 3CS with a time frame of 24 Weeks, up from the 4-week time frame seen in the phase 2 study. The same change can be seen on clinical trials as well - here.

Market and Competition

The Disease

Chronic rhinosinusitis causes inflammation and infection in the nose and nasal passages for at least 12 weeks.

Market Opportunity

The estimated prevalence of CRS is between 3 and 6.4% of the US population. Taking the current US population to be 336 million approximately, and taking the midpoint of the above range, we get the total US population for CRS to be 16.128 million.

CRS is a debilitating disease, and there is a single approved product, Dupixent (dupilumab) approved in 2019 for CRS with nasal polyps. However, it is difficult to estimate the price of Dupixent (dupilumab) in CRS. Moreover, it is even more difficult to estimate the price of the XTreo version of MF. MF itself is an inexpensive generic, so pricing will be based on the XTreo mesh. The product is long acting and is given twice a year. I cannot see a price of more than $10000 per year for the two doses of the product, given that CRS is not an orphan drug. Now, if we assume 10% of the population is actually diagnosed, and 10% of those diagnosed actually receive treatment, we get a market opportunity of $1.6bn per year. If LYR-210 can penetrate 10% of that market, we are looking at a total addressable market of $160mn.

Standard of care and competition

Saline irrigation, nasal and oral corticosteroids, antifungals, anti allergics, etc. are some of the standards of care. Endoscopic sinus surgery is sometimes done for drug resistant disease. Dupixent is the only approved medication for patients with polyps. CBP-201 from Connect Biopharma is a pipeline drug but in early stages of development in CRS. Thus, there is a large unmet need, as shown in the figure below:

CRS unmet need (LYRA website)

Financials

LYRA has a market cap of $149mn ($182mn as of today) and a cash balance of 82.7mn. There is no major revenue. The company did a private placement of $50mn in May. Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $12.6 million, while General and administrative expenses were $5.1 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 7-8 quarters, or enough to see them through their phase 3 data catalysts next year.

Lyra does not appear to have a composition of matter patent. According to their 10-K:

As of December 31, 2022, our product candidate portfolio is protected by issued and pending patents in the U.S. and major foreign countries with claims directed to devices, systems, and method of use, which, exclusive of possible patent term adjustments or extensions or other forms of exclusivity through 2036.

Thus, they are protected through 2036, but on weaker patents.

As to partnerships and (incoming) royalties, they signed a deal with LianBio in September 2022 for developing LYR-210 in certain Asian countries, under which LYRA received a $12mn upfront payment, and are eligible to receive up to $135mn in milestone payments, as well as low double-digit royalties.

PE/VC firms hold the largest share of LYRA, at 37%, followed by the retail public at 27% and institutions at 26%. Key holders are Perceptive Advisors, NBVM GP, LLC, and Venrock. Insider transactions consist exclusively of purchases.

Risks

It cannot be overlooked that the molecule did fail to achieve its primary endpoint in the phase 2 trial. The modified primary endpoint in the phase 3 trial was actually achieved, so it looks more likely to succeed.

Besides, the company has a cash balance that is good enough for its current and future R&D operations, but is inadequate for marketing operations in my opinion.

Bottom line

At $3.66 today, LYRA stock is trading nearer its 52-week low of $1.82 than its 52-week high of $6.99. Their trial data has been good. They have adequate cash to complete the trial. It appears that the trial, given the modified primary endpoint, will be successful. There are no approved products, and while the market opportunity is not huge, the market cap of the company isn’t, either. There is also the name of Bob Langer tied to the company. There is a nice mix of retail and smart money ownership. Insiders are not rushing to sell the stock. Given all these positive parameters, LYRA seems to be a buy.