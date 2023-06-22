Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Further Upside Is Likely (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 22, 2023 9:59 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)2 Comments
Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's strong financial performance in 2023 is attributed to the growing demand for AI technologies and the company's dominant position in the GPU market.
  • Despite entering the overbought phase, NVDA stock price is expected to continue its upward trajectory due to optimistic projections of future growth and the rapid expansion of the AI industry.
  • The significant volatility observed for May and June 2023 suggests heightened market uncertainty, which further bolsters the potential for a bullish trend in the Nvidia market.

In 2023, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) demonstrated strong financial performance, underscored by substantial increases in quarterly revenue, which peaked at $7.192 billion, and net income, which skyrocketed to $2.043 billion. This outstanding performance further reinforces Nvidia's standing as a leading entity in the

Nvidia Monthly Chart

Nvidia Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

NVDA Monthly Chart

NVDA Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

NVDA Weekly Chart

NVDA Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

tridacna profile picture
tridacna
Today, 10:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.62K)
Technical analysis of a bubble—interesting.
Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (4.39K)
No mention about China or the USA high technology embargo set to start in 2H23. The article is all AI, AI and more AI. This investor does not TRUST the management team at NVDA. It is my belief that the AI hype is being used to mask the China pull in of 2 years worth of H100 sales to China into this quarter and next quarter. NVDA twice claimed to have "little to no exposure to Crypto" and then the stock tanked along with crypto because the exposure was in the 25% range. The first time NVDA was fined $5 Million for misleading investors.

Love to drink Kool-Aide but not the flavor made by NVDA!
