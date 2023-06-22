Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PaySign Is Finally Getting Promising Traction In Its Pharma Business

Jun. 22, 2023 10:09 AM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company has steadily amassed a dominant position in plasma centers and is set for further steady growth.
  • Despite the loss of its prepaid pharma business, it's the pharma segment, still tiny, where additional growth seems now likely.
  • The company has had some recent wins and is in talks with a number of big pharma companies.
  • There is considerable operating leverage in the model, and the shares, while not cheap, have fallen back to more reasonable levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Payment terminal in the office.

nataistock

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a prepaid card processor that mostly supplies to plasma centers, accounting for 90%+ of revenues where the cards are used for donors.

This segment suffered during the pandemic, but it's now well on the way to recovery. The

Growth strategy

PAYS IR presentation

GPR and Payroll solutions

PAYS IR presentation

Digital banking solutions

PAYS IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks, you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks.

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.73K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.