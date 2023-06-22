Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son: Great Bank At A Steep Discount

Ian Bezek
Summary

  • N.T. Butterfield, a Caribbean island banking company, fell sharply thanks to the broader industry's troubles.
  • N.T. Butterfield has substantial losses on its investment securities, but investors have blown the risk far out of proportion.
  • Actual operating profits are hitting record highs, and there has been no issue with the bank's deposit base.
  • Shares should move sharply higher once worries clear up. In the meantime, there's a large dividend and a buyback program in effect.
Bermudas Vistas al Mar

Ashley Hense/iStock via Getty Images

The bull and bear cases for Caribbean banking franchise The Bank of N.T. Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) are both quite simple.

The bear case is that N.T. Butterfield has a high level of losses on its balance sheet

NTB Q1 earnings

NTB Q1 earnings (Seeking Alpha)

NTB 2022 comprehensive income

NTB 2022 comprehensive income (SEC filing)

Ian Bezek
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ih8edjfkjr
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (202)
I know you know this, but I think a better way to express it is as follows: NTB has lost this money. It has lost it just as surely if it holds the low coupon treasuries and agencies as if it sold them all tomorrow and reinvested in higher coupon treasuries and agencies. But a bank whose deposits will not significantly re-rate, also benefits substantially from higher a higher rate environment, and the net present value of NTB's future earnings in this rate environment pretty closely off-sets the unrealized losses it has in the low coupon securities portfolio. While NTB depositors theoretically could seek out higher earning ST deposits, as a practical matter, few other banks will offer Bermuda dollar deposits, a lot of the deposits represent cash residuals on trust assets, and there's a long history of Bermuda dollar deposits existing in a near-zirp world even when ST rates aren't zero-bound.

I think talking about the unrealized losses as if they don't exist if the bonds aren't sold is a second-best way to conceptualize it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
