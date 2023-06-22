Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best Places To Invest In The Self-Driving Car Industry

Jun. 22, 2023 10:39 AM ETBIDU, GM, GOOG, GOOGL, MBLY, TSLA
Summary

  • The article discusses the self-driving car industry, focusing on Tesla, Inc.'s strategic missteps and its competitors, including Waymo, Cruise, Baidu's Apollo, and Mobileye.
  • It delves into the computational algorithms behind self-driving cars, the challenges of reinforcement learning, and the current levels of driving automation among major players.
  • The article concludes that Baidu may be the best investment option for those looking to bet on the self-driving business, as Tesla's technology lags behind its competitors.

Modern vehicle with ai-assisted sensors for movement

gremlin

As a data scientist, I believe my value added is analyzing companies riding the wave of AI and providing color on the actual underlying tech. As someone who also understands fundamental analysis, I hope to marry these two skills and allow you

Describes the Six Levels of Automation

Six Levels of Automation (Synopsys)

Cameron Fen profile picture
Cameron Fen
299 Followers
My name is Cameron Fen and I am a PhD economist by trade who specializes in using Machine Learning to improve macroeconomic models. However, as an investor, I prefer old-school fundamental investing in the style of later Buffet or Phil Fisher. I like buying good businesses at reasonable prices and holding them as long as they have places to invest capital at high returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

