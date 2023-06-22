Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Strong Buy With A 6 P/E And A 7% Dividend

Jun. 22, 2023 10:40 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)5 Comments
Victor Dergunov
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's stock has been battered, dropping by about 25% over the last year.
  • However, AT&T stock's technical image is improving. Moreover, at about six times earnings, the stock is beyond dirt cheap now.
  • AT&T has surpassed EPS estimates in its last ten quarters, and the trend should continue, leading to higher-than-expected earnings in the coming years.
  • Modest EPS growth and multiple expansion could propel AT&T's stock considerably in future years.
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) may not be the most exciting company. However, the bottom must be close when I see a 7% dividend and a 6.4 P/E ratio. Given the economic uncertainty, the slowdown effect, and other factors, AT&T's share price has dropped by approximately 25% over

T

T (StockCharts.com)

EPS estimates

EPS Estimates (seekingalpha.com)

EPS surprises

EPS Surprises (seekingalpha.com)





42.72K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

S
Seeburto
Today, 11:19 AM
Premium
Comments (3.35K)
This same article could have been written at almost any time over the last half decade. T has been a value trap for a half-decase.
EzekielMX profile picture
EzekielMX
Today, 10:51 AM
Premium
Comments (37)
Thank you for the article! How can one determine how safe a dividend is? Moreover, how likely would it be for AT&T to cut or reduce its dividend?
f
feldie47
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (150)
A PE ratio of 6 is simply a reflection of chronically poor management and the market having NO faith in their abilities.

Here's a challenge:

Find a single person [one] who has held the stock for a minimum of 5 years and has one good thing to say about the company.
L
Leodavinci
Today, 11:05 AM
Premium
Comments (91)
@feldie47 I think it’s important to differentiate new buyers from old buyers. New buyers will benefit from mistakes if management ,old buyers got hit pretty hard. There were a lot of poor decisions, but I feel like management has realized that they should just focus on their core business. Which is going to really benefit anyone who buys now.
q
q123we
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (120)
@Leodavinci Define "new buyer" if it is within the last 3 weeks then they will do well.

Before that you are down nearly 25%.
