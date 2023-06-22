Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sysco: Diversified Business Model And Growth Strategy

Jun. 22, 2023 10:56 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Sysco Corporation has a diversified business model and a growth strategy called Recipe for Growth, which has driven strong revenue growth despite challenges.
  • The company has a high debt level and low liquidity, but has implemented a debt repayment strategy to mitigate risks.
  • Sysco's stock is currently undervalued, offering potential for investors, but they should proceed cautiously due to the company's debt level and market risks.

Covid-19 food delivery service

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) sells, markets, and distributes foods and non-food products mainly to the food service industry, including institutions like schools, restaurants, hotels, nursing homes, hospitals, and other venues in the industry.

Despite

Financial Performance

Sysco Q3 presentation

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.45K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by Judy Mutua of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.