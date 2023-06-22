Sysco: Diversified Business Model And Growth Strategy

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) sells, markets, and distributes foods and non-food products mainly to the food service industry, including institutions like schools, restaurants, hotels, nursing homes, hospitals, and other venues in the industry.

Despite the stock price depreciation by 6.4% during the last twelve months, the company has still delivered strong revenue growth and decent profits. However, in the MRQ, Sysco experienced lower inflation rates and lower volume growth in the restaurant segment. The inflation rate has decreased from 7% y-o-y in June last year to 4.2% as of March this year. Although lower inflation rates are a sign of an improvement in the economy, companies like SYY that rely on higher prices to push their sales are affected. Nonetheless, Sysco expects improvements in its supply chain efficiency to offset these challenges. Additionally, the company has a diversified model and its Recipe for Growth strategy, which have driven its strong revenue growth.

SYY has a relatively high debt level, but this should not concern investors much because it has a coverage ratio of 5.8x. Further, by spreading out its debt obligations over a variety of periods, it has mitigated the impact of paying its debts all at once. Potential investors should proceed cautiously despite the stock’s discounted price relative to its underlying metrics.

Diversified Business Model

Sysco provides a range of products and services in different geographical locations and to different customers in the food service industry. The company’s offerings include meat and seafood, dairy and eggs, beverages, bakery and bread, frozen foods, and canned and dry foods. It also delivers food service products such as kitchen and restaurant equipment, cooking and cleaning supplies, and tableware.

The company also offers services such as business solutions, including virtual consultations, culinary solutions, menu solutions (menu design, analysis, and engineering), and technology solutions (Sysco Shop, Portal, and Delivery). SYY serves different customers from various business sectors, including restaurants, healthcare (nursing homes and hospitals), education (universities and colleges), travel and leisure (hotels and motels), and retail businesses and outlets.

In addition, Sysco’s primary market is the US, which accounts for most of its sales, but it has expanded to the United Kingdom, Canada, and France. In the MRQ, sales from the US food service operations were $13.3 billion, a 10.4% increase from last year’s third quarter, and sales from its international food service operations totaled $3.6 billion, also an increase of 25.3% in constant currency. Given this diversification, I think the company can sustain its strong sales growth and navigate potential headwinds.

Growth Strategy

Recipe for Growth is Sysco’s program that aims to help the company grow 1.5 times faster than the market by the end of the fiscal year 2024. The company strives to achieve this target through five pillars: products and solutions, digital, customer teams, the supply chain, and future horizons. In digital, Sysco focuses on enriching its customers’ experiences through digital tools. It has made progress in this regard by introducing pricing software and through its digital shopping platform, Sysco Shop.

SYY has also focused on improving its supply chain. So as to serve its customers consistently and efficiently, it has made this possible by transforming its supply chain to provide services six days a week while changing most of its employees to a four-day work schedule, ensuring better delivery. The company has also seen improved efficiency in the supply chain. According to the MRQ, excess overtime costs, which are additional costs the company incurred due to overtime work, were reduced to zero. One of the measures to achieve this was managing the employees’ work schedules by changing to a four-day schedule, as mentioned above. In addition, it also cut hiring expenses in the supply chain due to reduced hiring and training costs. Sysco also witnessed improved retention as employee turnover decreased by 130 basis points from the previous quarter.

Sysco Q3 presentation

Further, there was an improvement in employee productivity, reflected in the higher number of pieces per hour than in the previous quarter. Delivery and selector pieces per hour increased by 765 bps and 2000 bps y-o-y, respectively.

Sysco’s products and solutions pillar is focused on increasing sales by providing marketing and merchandising solutions that are customer oriented. It has made progress on this front through Sysco Your Way and Sysco Perks, which are purposed to enhance its customers’ service experience. The company also aims to improve team sales by emphasizing its specialty cuisines. Lastly, looking at the future horizon, SYY is focused on developing new segments, channels, and capacities and funding its investments by cutting costs and improving efficiency.

I think the company is well-positioned for growth and sustained success thanks to adopting this strategy and adopting a more diversified business model.

Overall Financial Performance

The company’s total revenues TTM were $75.5 billion, showing 14.8% y-o-y revenue growth. Its gross profit margin also increased from 18% to 18.2%, though at a slower rate. The higher costs of revenues, which increased from $11.8 billion to 13.7 billion over the previous year, can explain this.

Sysco’s current total debt is $11.71 billion, with a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.2x, signaling a highly leveraged balance sheet. Looking at its cash flows, it has cash available at $757.9 million and free cash flows of $1.7 billion. Let’s look at SYY’s ability to pay off its debt. This cash balance brings the net debt to $10.9 billion and covers 24% of the principal amount, which is at least more than 20% but still very low. With operating expenses [TTM] of $10.7 billion, neither the combination of its free cash flow and cash balance can cover these costs. Considering its earnings, it’s important to check out Sysco’s interest coverage ratio. Its EBIT of $3 billion covers interest expenses of $519.6 million by about 5.8 times, suggesting that although it has a high debt level, investors are assured about payments associated with interest arising from the debt.

According to the company’s last report on its balance sheet, its short-term liabilities amounted to $8.98 billion and current assets to $10.9 billion, resulting in a current ratio of 1.2. This indicates that its current assets can be used to service its immediate liabilities 1.2x, assuring us of its short-term health. Considering these figures, one can only presume that Sysco has a huge debt level with low liquidity.

Compared to its peers, US Foods (USFD) and Performance Food Group (PFGC), they also have slightly high debt levels, with debt-to-equity ratios of 110.4% and 131.5%, respectively. Their interest coverage ratios are 2.8x and 3.1x, with current ratios of 1.3x and 1.6x, respectively. Given these figures, I think it’s safe to say that Sysco’s debt levels -although high- and liquidity levels are not that bad compared to its peers; indeed, it exceeds its peers on some fronts, such as interest coverage, which is a good thing.

SYY noted that it had implemented a debt laddering schedule with repayments due at different time frames. This approach reduces the risk of paying all its debts in one go. In between these intervals, the company can strengthen its financial position and fulfill its financial obligations. I would still caution investors to move with care, as this debt level could be a potential risk in the future.

Valuation

Considering relative valuation metrics, SYY seems like a decent investment. The company is currently selling at p/s and EV/sales ratios of 0.49 and 0.64, which are well under the corresponding sector averages of 1.08 and 1.67, respectively. Its price-to-cash flow ratio of 15.05 is also below the sector average ratio of 15.32. The forward EV/sales ratios of 0.49 and 0.63 suggest that the company anticipates growth in its sales and/or that sales are expected to grow at the present growth rates. In addition, a forward price-to-cash flow ratio of 13.64 signals significant cash flow growth going forward. Moreover, Finbox’s DCF model corroborates this undervaluation since Sysco is trading below the estimated fair value of $93.2, with an upside potential of 27%. Investors should take advantage of this low entry point and cash in.

Risks

SYY is facing lower inflation rates and lower market volume, and although the former is a good thing, it may affect its sales growth in the short run since it depends on surging prices to drive its revenue growth. These headwinds are expected to continue in the fourth quarter this year, but the company anticipates an improving supply chain to offset these headwinds. Sysco also has a huge debt level with low liquidity to finance it, and although the company has taken measures to make its payments, investors should still be careful. The company also faces competition from other companies, such as US Foods and Performance Food Group.

Conclusion

Sysco is a global leader in the distribution of food and food-related products. The company experienced a decent revenue increase year over year despite reduced inflation rates and slower market growth. The company’s business model, its Recipe for Growth, and improving efficiency in the supply chain all contribute to its success and should help it weather any storms that may come its way. The stock is undervalued, and potential investors should take advantage of the low entry point and buy; however, they should also be aware of the potential risks associated with doing so.