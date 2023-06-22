kynny

Introduction

The stock of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), a small-cap play on ion implantation equipment (used during chip fabrication) has been on a tear over the past 12 months, delivering returns of over 200%, roughly 6x as much as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

YCharts

ACLS has some very admirable qualities, but despite that, we have doubts about whether it would represent an ideal investment at this juncture. Nonetheless, here are our big-picture thoughts.

ACLS benefitting from ongoing auto electrification thrust

May 2023 Presentation

Axcelis believes that in recent years, its TAM (Total Addressable Market) has doubled, and much of this spike could be attributed to the thrust of electrification in the auto market. It is well-documented that the transition from ICEs to EVs has been taking place at a rapid pace across the globe. Besides that, also consider that the number of ECUs in the average vehicle has been ramping up over time and currently play a key role in the safety and powertrain functionalities

TDK

To cater to this segment, chip manufacturers will need to overcome a specific set of technical challenges such as silicon carbide doping issues, higher temperature implants, higher beam currents, etc. That’s where Axcelis’ Purion Power series ion implantation systems come in handy, as it helps address a lot of these challenges. Axcelis’ portfolio consists of a series of high current, medium current, and high energy implanters that help optimize the performance of silicon carbide wafer-based devices.

ACLS management now expects over 55% of its product and system revenue to come from its power series, and over 50% of the power device system revenue to come from silicon carbide solution. As these avenues take on a greater chunk of the revenue mix, ACLS’s gross margins (GM) look well poised to expand.

Also note that besides the sale of new implantation systems, ACLS also operates a high-margin after-market service offering (CS&I) which typically accounts for 23% of group sales. Over the next few quarters, the contribution of CS&I will likely ramp up, and this too could abet the progression of gross margins over the year. Management expects to close the year at 44% GMs (in Q1 margins were only at 40.9%). Over time, ACLS’s goal is to generate GMs of over 45%.

ACLS enjoys strong cash-generating capabilities, but could the capital allocation priorities change under the new CEO?

Over the years, ACLS management has done a remarkable job in transforming the cash-flow generation capabilities of this business. A few years back, the CFO margin (operating cash flow as a function of sales) differential between Axcelis and its implantation peer- Applied Materials (AMAT) was quite substantial (2-3x variance), but in recent periods, ACLS has done very well to bridge the gap and get the margin closer to the 25% mark.

Incidentally, ACLS has explicitly stated its goal of getting to an “FCF” margin (CFO-Capex as a function of sales) to the 25% levels in 2-3 years when the business hits $1.3bn in annual revenue (at the end of last year this metric stood at ~22%).

YCharts

Investors should also note that this is a business that has built-up ample cash and short-term investment reserves on its balance sheet, helping it bring some degree of defensive flavor. Over the last five years, the pace in the growth of its cash and short-term investments (STI), has comfortably trounced AMAT’s pace. Currently, ACLS has about $445m of cash and STIs, which incidentally account for the largest chunk of the asset base at 41%!

YCharts

Whilst we can appreciate the sense of safety that these large liquid resources provide ACLS during testing times, we think it can afford to be a little more generous with its shareholder distributions, particularly as debt is minuscule at just $56m, and the company also does not appear to have a great deal of affinity for M&A.

Given the ever-improving cash-gen potential and large liquid reserves on the balance sheet, it doesn't quite sit right that ACLS does not pay any dividends, and has largely only been deploying around $10m per quarter (on average) on buybacks.

YCharts

Thus, even though ACLS’s cash-gen potential has caught up with AMAT, from a shareholder yield basis, the ACLS stock still looks around 300bps worse than AMAT.

YCharts

Nobody wants ACLS to blow up its cash reserves and empty the tank, but we think this would represent a good opportunity for the new CEO (top management change is taking place for the first time in 22 years) to kickstart a new era and become a little more shareholder-friendly in terms of distributions.

Closing Thoughts- Valuation and Technical Narratives Don’t Look Too Appealing

If you’re keen on getting on board the ACLS train, we concluded it would be better to consider it when the valuation and technical backdrop look more palatable.

Over the last three years, ACLS's EPS has grown at an exceptional CAGR of 106%, but over the next three years, the pace of growth will not only be a lot lower than what we’ve recently seen, but it will also dwindle over time.

YCharts

In light of that forward-looking scenario, we don’t believe it makes a great deal of sense to pay a forward P/E of over 25x, which translates to a sizeable premium of 73% over the long-term average.

YCharts

Investors looking out for suitable value opportunities in the small-cap tech space are unlikely to consider Axcelis Tech stock at this juncture. Currently, ACLS’s relative strength to other small-cap tech stocks is not far from record highs and around 72% higher than the mid-point of the long-term range.

Stockcharts

Finally, on ACLS’s weekly chart, we don’t feel too chuffed about kickstarting a long position here. What we can see is that over the last 12 months or so, the stock has been trending in the shape of an ascending broadening wedge pattern. In late May, we saw the stock break past the upper boundary of the wedge, and trend up for a few more weeks.

Investing

However, a couple of weeks back we spotted the bearish shooting star candle (area highlighted in purple), which generally points to a reversal in the price action. What makes us even more cautious is that the stock had already looked quite overbought, trading above the upper Bollinger band (two standard deviations away from the 20-period moving average) back then. Over the next few weeks, we would urge investors to wait on the sidelines and ascertain if ACLS can build a base above the upper boundary of the old wedge (which would reflect some strength), or if this fails and we rather see a fall back to the old wedge (which would represent a false breakout).