Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VTIP: 2.6% Real Yield Is Exceptional Given The Alternatives

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.06K Followers

Summary

  • The real yield on the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF has risen to a new high of 2.6%.
  • This real yield is significantly above its historical average and compares favorably even with much riskier assets.
  • A huge Federal Reserve policy error would be required to cause negative returns on the VTIP ETF over the coming years.

Interest rate moving up.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

The deeply inverted US bond yield curve suggests short-term bonds are highly attractive on a relative basis, and with the real yield on the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) at 2.6% the

Chart

US TIPS Yields (Bloomberg)

Chart

US 2-Year TIP Yield Vs SPX Ex Financial FCF Yield (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.06K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.