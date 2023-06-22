Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RH: Redefining Luxury And Scaling New Heights In The Global Furnishings Industry

Jun. 22, 2023 11:09 AM ETRH (RH)ARHS, ETD, LVMHF, LVMUY, LZB
Summary

  • RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is transforming into a luxury lifestyle brand with a focus on high-end home furnishings, design services, and integrated restaurants.
  • The company has a $8.3 billion enterprise value and a market cap of $6.3 billion, with the potential for significant growth through gallery transformations, international expansion, and new revenue streams.
  • RH's competitive advantages include brand prestige, low-cost operating advantage, and excellent management led by CEO Gary Friedman, who holds a 21.1% stake in the company.

RH, Restoration Hardware Celebrates the Unveiling of RH Nashville, The Gallery at Green Hills

Jason Kempin

Executive Overview

RH (NYSE:RH), formerly Restoration Hardware, is transforming from a luxury home furnishings company to a comprehensive luxury lifestyle brand. It collaboratively creates and curates high-end home furnishings displayed in expansive design galleries located in prime markets

Furniture Industry Operating Metrics Comparison

Furniture Industry Operating Metrics Comparison (Author/tikr.com)

RH Dallas

RH Dallas (rh.com)

RH Source Books

RH Source Books (Author)

RH Operating Expenses as a % of Revenue

RH Operating Expenses as a % of Revenue (Author/SEC Filings)

RH Operating Efficiency

RH Operating Efficiency (Author/SEC Filings)

CEO Gary Friedman

CEO Gary Friedman (rh.com)

Friedman's leadership fosters a culture of relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. He encourages learning and continuous improvement, focusing on quality over quantity and innovation over duplication. His long-term perspective allows for wise decision-making and the development of a business capable of sustaining superior returns on capital.

Friedman's ethos of fearless innovation is embedded in RH's DNA. The company is known for its pioneering spirit and readiness to pivot away from ventures that don't yield desired outcomes. Despite initial skepticism, Friedman's decision to expand square footage when the retail trend was to reduce it has proven successful.

Friedman's relentless pursuit of quality over quantity is evident in his attention to detail, such as delaying the RH NYC Guesthouse launch until perfecting the menu. His leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in RH's success.

Compensation & Equity Ownership

RH Announces New MULTI-Year Stock Option Award for Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman

RH Announces New MULTI-Year Stock Option Award for Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman (SEC 8K)

RH Capital Management

RH Capital Management (Author/SEC Documents)

RH Retail Locations

RH Retail Locations (Author/SEC Filings)

The RH1 Charter Jet

The RH1 Charter Jet (rh.com)

RH Guesthouse NYC

RH Guesthouse NYC (rh.com)

YoY Luxury Home Sales

YoY Luxury Home Sales (Redfin.com)

RH Member Metrics

RH Member Metrics (Author/SEC Filings)

Software engineer in Austin, TX with a passion for researching and analyzing businesses for long-term investment. I espouse the Warren Buffett principle of buying wonderful companies at a fair price.  @moneyflowinvest

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

