karelnoppe

Investment Thesis

Constellation Energy stock (NASDAQ:CEG) has more than doubled since being spun off by Exelon (EXC) early last year. Being a rare "nuclear play" in the market, it is well-positioned to benefit from the potential expansion of the nuclear energy market. Investments in the industry have been rising in the past few years amid the push for net zero, while the inflation reduction act should also provide substantial financial support for the company moving forward.

Data by YCharts

The Nuclear Energy Market

Constellation Energy is the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the United States. The Baltimore-based company owns the country's largest nuclear fleet alongside other clean energy resources (solar, wind, ad hydro), which combines to over 32,400 megawatts of capacity. It currently serves over 2 million residential, public, and business customers.

Nuclear energy is one of, if not the most controversial energy sources in the world. It is extremely efficient but the catastrophic incidents in Chernobyl and Fukushima also demonstrated its fatal downside. The discussion of nuclear energy resurged last year, as the Russia-Ukraine war significantly threatened global energy security. The declining reliability of other energy sources and the increasing emphasis on cleaner energy may open up opportunities for nuclear energy to make a comeback.

While the overall usage of nuclear energy has declined over the years due to negative public reception, it still plays a surprisingly large role in the energy sector. For instance, nuclear power on its own generated around 10% of global electricity in 2020, vastly outpacing other major renewables such as solar PV (photovoltaic) and wind energy, as shown in the chart below.

IEA

Although the overall investment in nuclear is still extremely low compared to solar PV, the amount has actually been rising in the past few years, as shown in the chart below. According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), the global annual investment in Nuclear is expected to reach $60 billion this year, up 20% compared to $50 billion last year. The ongoing increase in nuclear investments should help drive market expansion. According to The Business Research Company, the global market size of nuclear electricity is forecasted to grow from $217.4 billion in 2023 to $271.7 billion in 2027, representing a decent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 5.7%.

IEA

The Push For Net Zero

As climate change continues to deteriorate, governments and organizations across the world are now accelerating the push for net zero. Both the US, Europe, and other countries are hoping to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The US is poised to increase its effort as the current situation is not looking positive. According to the European Commission, the US currently accounts for 12.6% of the world's carbon emissions, only behind China. There are multiple emission sources but power generation alone contributed 21% of total emissions (or 24% of net emissions) in 2019, according to McKinsey.

McKinsey

Therefore, the transition to renewables should play a vital role in order for the country to speed up the overall pace of emission reduction. Solar energy has been a major focus but its power generation ability is relatively weak. It is great for residential use but it should not be enough to support the whole energy sector. For instance, the electricity generated by solar PV is still vastly lower than hydro, nuclear, and wind, as shown in the chart above.

This is why Nuclear may present a compelling option for governments, as it has strong generation capability and also has the lowest carbon emission per kWH, according to Constellation Energy. In the past 50 years, nuclear power helped avoided around 66 Gt of carbon emissions, as shown in the chart below. Without its contribution, the total emissions from electricity generation would have been nearly 20% higher, according to the IEA. I believe Nuclear energy will play an important part in energy transition and its importance and investment should continue to rise as its value proposition becomes clearer.

IEA

Inflation Reduction Act

The $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act [IRA] that passed last year should also provide meaningful tailwinds for Constellation Energy, as the government continues to facilitate the transition to renewables. Under the IRA, the business investment tax credit for nuclear is extended and lifted to 30% for projects that have started or start construction before the end of 2024.

Besides, the IRA is also offering production tax credits [PTC] for eligible nuclear companies. The nuclear power production credit provides up to $15 per MWh for the electricity produced by the plants (when revenues are between $25 per MWh and $43.75 per MWh). For example, if revenue came in at $25 per MWh, it would also receive a PTC of $15 per MWh, which brings to total value to $40 per MWh.

These initiatives aim to incentivize existing nuclear plants to continue their operations. The total funding for nuclear should be around $40 billion (including the bipartisan infrastructure law). This is huge for the company as PTC limits the company's financial downside as long as it meets the minimum revenue requirement. It also signals the government's increasing focus on the long-forgotten nuclear industry. Constellation Energy should see a significant improvement in financials next year as the PTC will be in effect after the 31st of December this year. According to Seeking Alpha's estimate, revenue and EPS for FY24 are expected to increase by 12.7% and 27.7% respectively.

McKinsey

Attractively Priced

Despite the rally in the past year, Constellation Energy is still attractively-priced in my opinion. The company is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.6, which is pretty much in line with other major electric utility companies such as Duke Energy (DUK) and Dominion Energy (D), as shown in the chart below (I am using EV/EBITDA as it can take the company's debt into account). NextEra Energy (NEE) is trading at a vastly higher valuation due to its strong presence in renewables, and I believe Constellation Energy deserves such a premium as well, as it also specializes in carbon-free energy.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Nuclear energy will always be a controversial topic due to its catastrophic history, and public reception will continue to play a major role in determining its adoption rate. This is a notable risk as public reception is often hard to predict. A lower-than-expected adoption of nuclear energy will likely put meaningful pressure on Constellation Energy's demand. Besides, if other renewables such as solar energy see huge improvements in power generation capabilities, the need for nuclear energy will also decline substantially.

Investor Takeaway

There are no guarantees about the resurgence of nuclear energy, and public rejection will always be a notable risk. However, the current backdrop is looking very favorable for the industry and Constellation Energy. The industry has been under the radar in the past few years but investments continued to rise amid the push for net zero. The US government also signaled its supportive stance and the IRA is set to provide significant support moving forward. Considering the backdrop, I believe the company has the potential to be repriced as a premium utility company like NextEra Energy, which should present substantial upside.