Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Bancorp: A Surging Floating Yield With The Preferreds For 71 Cents On The Dollar

Jun. 22, 2023 11:16 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB), USB.PH2 Comments
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.86K Followers

Summary

  • USB's Series B preferreds last declared a quarterly floating coupon payment of $0.37 per share for an 8.4% forward yield.
  • The preferreds are currently swapping hands for a 29% discount to their par value.
  • Net interest margin and deposits grew during the first quarter, and further gains could see both the preferreds and commons rally.

US bank office building in Beverly Hills

emyu

What drives the pricing of preferred stock? The headline coupon rate, the Fed funds rate, and the perceived strength of the underlying company. Hence, whilst the 7% decline in the value of U.S. Bancorp Floating Rate Series B Preferred

qq

QuantumOnline

U.S. Bancorp Floating Rate Series B Preferred Stock

Seeking Alpha

U.S. Bancorp 1-year performance commons vs Series B preferreds

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.86K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Southwest Michigan Trader profile picture
Southwest Michigan Trader
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (680)
Looks attractive at first glance thanks
J
Jess8422
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (104)
Thanks - I've been buying this and USB-A
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.