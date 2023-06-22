Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celanese: Clear Lake Is A Catalyst, Rewards Outweigh Risks

Jun. 22, 2023 11:17 AM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)MKL, BRK.A, BRK.B
Investor Overview
Summary

  • Celanese, a chemical and specialty materials company, has strong growth catalysts and an attractive valuation, making it a potential buying opportunity.
  • The company has seen increased demand in the engineering materials segment due to electric vehicles, medical and pharmaceutical products, 5G, and sustainability.
  • Despite high debt levels and potential risks from an upcoming recession, Celanese's strong growth catalysts and attractive valuation make it a buy-rated stock.

The Celanese corporation plant in Lanaken, Belgium. This corporation is a global chemica

kim willems

Introduction

What makes Celanese (NYSE:CE) interesting are its strong growth catalysts, as well as its attractive valuation. The stock price has already corrected significantly since its all-time high in late 2021. Celanese is an American company specializing in chemical

This article was written by

Investor Overview
I'm a passionate investor who shares my analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. My articles usually contain a good overview of important investment criteria. A stock for my portfolio is of interest to me if the company has the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.I prefer steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.I currently invest in about 10-15 stocks that meet the above criteria, but I also own a handful of regional bank stocks. Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

