Using Return On Capital Employed To Generate Alpha With Dividend Aristocrats

Andrii Dodonov

What is Return on Capital Employed?

The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is a financial ratio that can be used to measure the profitability of a company or how efficiently it utilizes its capital to generate returns. Companies that are able to generate high ROCEs are deemed as quality businesses and over long periods of time they tend to generate ample returns for patient investors. In 1994 Charlie Munger said the following.

"Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return that the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns six percent on capital over forty years and you hold it for that forty years, you're not going to make much different than a six percent return - even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns eighteen percent on capital over twenty or thirty years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with one hell of a result."

What Mr. Munger is saying here is that if you hold a stock for a long period of time, the valuation at which you purchased shares has minimal impact on your total return, the more important factor is the rate of return the business is able to generate on its capital during the duration you own it.

So perhaps it's more important to pay attention to the ROCE of a business rather than its current valuation. I wanted to put this theory to the test and I decided that the Dividend Aristocrats would be a perfect universe of stocks to do so.

ROCE is a simple financial ratio that can be easily computed using the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet. The formula is as follows:

ROCE = EBIT / (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

All of the Dividend Aristocrats span multiple market sectors and there are limitations to using the ROCE. Comparing ROCE across different sectors may not be an ideal application of this ratio. It also penalizes companies with large unused cash balances. For the sake of my test I applied the ROCE to all dividend aristocrats in the same fashion to see what type of results this financial ratio could generate. I tested 3 different theories using data from the last decade, they are all explained and summarized below.

Strategy 1: Highest ROCE

The first and simplest theory was to identify aristocrats with the highest ROCE in a given year and purchase them in the following year. I tested this theory starting in 2013 with the first purchases taking place in 2014, giving me a 9 year and 5 month test window through May 2023.

I also used the current list of dividend aristocrats (67) that have not all held this status since 2013.

The outcome was favorable for a handful of the highest rated aristocrats. The total return of investing equally in all 67 aristocrats was 167.89% or a CAGR of 11.03%. Investing in the top 5 aristocrats with the highest ROCE in the preceding year generated a total return of 196.68% or a CAGR of 12.24%. That's a 1.21% better CAGR or an almost 30% better long term total return. The top 10 aristocrats generated a total return of 191.84% or a CAGR of 12.05%. This was less favorable but still considerably better than investing in all of the aristocrats. Any further iteration of 5 more aristocrats did not generate a better total return compared to simply investing in all of the aristocrats.

Range 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Total Return Annualized All -2.53% -5.25% 27.13% 11.81% 26.10% -2.25% 23.03% 15.06% 1.62% 15.08% 167.89% 11.03% Top 5 3.59% -11.92% 32.48% 15.68% 31.45% -3.40% 32.98% 7.56% 4.03% 12.29% 196.68% 12.24% Top 10 2.61% -12.45% 28.07% 21.71% 25.54% 0.10% 28.02% 9.53% 1.08% 17.02% 191.84% 12.05% Top 15 3.98% -16.70% 31.80% 19.74% 20.46% -3.76% 32.49% 9.78% 0.63% 13.30% 162.74% 10.80% Top 20 1.64% -14.95% 28.27% 17.18% 21.79% -3.18% 28.94% 11.17% -2.09% 13.60% 144.28% 9.95% Top 25 -0.72% -10.99% 25.84% 16.57% 20.41% -3.86% 26.42% 12.79% -0.28% 12.74% 140.55% 9.77% Top 30 -0.63% -11.73% 27.13% 15.69% 23.87% -1.91% 25.86% 12.00% 0.57% 13.79% 152.83% 10.35% Click to enlarge

The top 5 aristocrats with the highest ROCE outperformed all of the dividend aristocrats during 5 out of the 9 full calendar years and they are also winning in partial 2023.

Strategy 2: Biggest Improvement in ROCE

The second theory was to take the ROCE analysis a step further, instead of simply looking for the highest value I decided to look at the rate of improvement from year to year. In order to measure the first change in ROCE I needed to use both 2013 and 2014 values, therefore the return analysis had to be trimmed to the period January 2015 through May 2023 (8 years and 5 months). These results cannot be compared to the outcome from strategy number 1, instead they are measured against the returns generated by all of the dividend aristocrats during the same time period.

The total return of investing equally in all 67 aristocrats was 132.79% or a CAGR of 10.56%. Investing in the top 5 aristocrats with the biggest improvement in ROCE in the preceding year generated a total return of 242.03% or a CAGR of 15.73%. That's a 5%+ better CAGR or an almost 100% better long term total return. The top 10 aristocrats generated a total return of 164.39% or a CAGR of 12.25%. This was significantly less favorable but still better than investing in all of the aristocrats. The top 15 also produced a return superior to all of the aristocrats but with a very minimal margin. Any further iteration of 5 more aristocrats did not generate a better total return compared to simply investing in all of the aristocrats. Compared to strategy number 1, strategy number 2 proved to be substantially better.

Ranges 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total Return Annualized All -2.53% -5.25% 27.13% 11.81% 26.10% -2.25% 23.03% 15.06% 1.62% 132.79% 10.56% Top 5 -7.81% 10.74% 50.34% 19.89% 15.84% 0.66% 27.96% 14.45% 8.85% 242.03% 15.73% Top 10 -3.03% -0.23% 37.37% 19.04% 18.81% -7.56% 25.72% 13.33% 6.79% 164.39% 12.25% Top 15 -5.40% -1.79% 35.32% 17.84% 19.07% -4.94% 22.21% 11.67% 3.65% 137.19% 10.81% Top 20 -4.09% -5.65% 31.82% 15.55% 19.69% -3.09% 22.35% 12.67% 0.95% 122.50% 9.97% Top 25 -4.36% -5.25% 28.07% 14.45% 20.38% -3.95% 21.79% 13.28% 1.65% 115.36% 9.54% Top 30 -5.15% -2.71% 27.39% 14.05% 19.99% -4.62% 20.22% 13.78% 3.91% 118.08% 9.71% Click to enlarge

The top 5 aristocrats with the biggest improvement in ROCE outperformed all of the dividend aristocrats during 6 out of the 8 full calendar years but they are underperforming in partial 2023.

Strategy 3: Biggest Improvement in ROCE and minimum ROCE threshold

The third and final theory I tested was a combination of the first two. Here I sought out to identify aristocrats that both improved their ROCE compared to the prior year and also met a minimum ROCE threshold. I tested all whole number percentage thresholds starting from 0% and going all the way to the highest ROCE found in the analysis. This test, similar to strategy number 2, spanned the time period between January 2015 and May 2023 (8 years and 5 months).

If you recall from the outcome stated for strategy number 2, all of the dividend aristocrats generated a total return of 132.79% or a CAGR of 10.56% during this test window. The best outcome for strategy number 3 was produced when applying an ROCE threshold of 11 or 15%. At the 11% ROCE cutoff the chosen aristocrats generated a total return of 263.72% or a 16.58% CAGR. The average count of aristocrats chosen per year was 25, with the fewest being 14 in 2021 and the highest being 37 in 2022.

Range 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total Return Annualized All -2.53% -5.25% 27.13% 11.81% 26.10% -2.25% 23.03% 15.06% 1.62% 132.79% 10.56% Selected 0.07% 6.98% 27.05% 25.23% 38.09% -4.71% 29.09% 18.92% 5.70% 263.72% 16.58% Click to enlarge

The selected aristocrats outperformed all of the dividend aristocrats during 6 out of the 8 full calendar years and they are also winning in partial 2023.

At the 15% ROCE cutoff the chosen aristocrats generated a total return of 263.32% or a CAGR of 16.57%. The average count of aristocrats chosen per year was 20, with the fewest being 10 in 2018 and the highest being 32 in 2015.

Range 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total Return Annualized All -2.53% -5.25% 27.13% 11.81% 26.10% -2.25% 23.03% 15.06% 1.62% 132.79% 10.56% Selected -0.84% 3.39% 27.74% 28.56% 36.61% -5.37% 32.30% 17.69% 7.21% 263.32% 16.57% Click to enlarge

The selected aristocrats outperformed all of the dividend aristocrats during 7 out of the 8 full calendar years and they are also winning in partial 2023.

Aristocrats With the Best ROCEs

Based on the latest trailing twelve month financial data the 5 aristocrats with the highest ROCE are:

Ticker ADP ROCE & Return Correlation 54.72% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 51.98% 3.21% -12.01% 2022 48.77% 17.35% -1.29% 2021 31.42% -4.16% 42.60% 2020 35.58% 2.85% 6.02% 2019 32.73% 1.64% 32.71% 2018 31.09% -2.81% 14.25% 2017 33.90% 5.29% 16.53% 2016 28.62% -4.79% 24.25% 2015 33.41% 10.41% 4.10% 2014 23.00% 0.87% 20.35% 2013 22.13% 45.59% Average 33.88% 18.54% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Ticker EXPD ROCE & Return Correlation 34.07% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 45.95% -7.48% 6.81% 2022 53.43% 4.27% -21.69% 2021 49.16% 18.17% 42.52% 2020 30.99% 0.61% 23.45% 2019 30.38% -9.69% 16.18% 2018 40.07% 5.67% 6.52% 2017 34.40% -1.61% 23.91% 2016 36.01% -6.32% 19.29% 2015 42.34% 11.16% 2.63% 2014 31.18% 5.43% 2.24% 2013 25.74% 13.52% Average 38.15% 13.00% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Ticker LOW ROCE & Return Correlation 71.38% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 45.70% -4.80% 1.98% 2022 50.50% 2.08% -21.50% 2021 48.43% 13.98% 63.33% 2020 34.45% 8.01% 36.41% 2019 26.44% 1.60% 32.24% 2018 24.84% -3.56% 1.22% 2017 28.39% 2.13% 33.25% 2016 26.27% -0.38% -4.87% 2015 26.64% 5.04% 12.14% 2014 21.61% 3.98% 41.19% 2013 17.63% 41.79% Average 31.90% 22.77% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Ticker CHRW ROCE & Return Correlation 20.12% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 42.40% -7.13% 3.88% 2022 49.53% 20.30% -13.09% 2021 29.23% 8.86% 17.79% 2020 20.37% -5.23% 23.02% 2019 25.61% -4.86% -4.71% 2018 30.46% -4.01% -3.61% 2017 34.47% -10.99% 24.53% 2016 45.46% -3.98% 20.99% 2015 49.45% 3.77% -15.22% 2014 45.68% 1.14% 31.34% 2013 44.54% -5.41% Average 37.93% 7.63% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Ticker GWW ROCE & Return Correlation 45.05% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 40.16% 0.29% 17.31% 2022 39.87% 5.95% 8.73% 2021 33.93% 8.54% 28.80% 2020 25.38% -7.14% 22.83% 2019 32.52% 1.71% 22.28% 2018 30.81% 3.72% 21.67% 2017 27.09% -2.72% 4.37% 2016 29.81% -3.26% 17.18% 2015 33.07% -2.05% -18.92% 2014 35.12% 2.36% 1.51% 2013 32.76% 28.04% Average 32.77% 14.76% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Aristocrats With The Best Improvement in ROCE

Based on the latest trailing twelve month financial data the 5 aristocrats with the best improvement in ROCE are:

Ticker CINF ROCE & Return Correlation 62.86% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 -0.15% 4.58% -5.11% 2022 -4.72% -26.83% -7.87% 2021 22.11% 10.99% 33.28% 2020 11.12% -8.68% -14.23% 2019 19.79% 16.79% 38.87% 2018 3.00% -4.36% 6.24% 2017 7.37% -1.69% 2.35% 2016 9.05% -1.76% 31.51% 2015 10.81% 2.15% 19.00% 2014 8.67% -0.60% 2.62% 2013 9.26% 38.44% Average 8.76% 13.93% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Ticker ALB ROCE & Return Correlation 58.56% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 23.80% 3.62% -10.59% 2022 20.19% 13.47% -6.61% 2021 6.72% 0.81% 59.76% 2020 5.90% -2.73% 105.56% 2019 8.63% -3.08% -3.31% 2018 11.72% 1.84% -38.89% 2017 9.87% 2.23% 50.20% 2016 7.64% 1.05% 56.21% 2015 6.60% -1.42% -4.67% 2014 8.02% -11.36% -3.51% 2013 19.37% 3.57% Average 11.68% 19.94% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Number 3 is ADP, see output in section above.

Ticker ITW ROCE & Return Correlation 67.30% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 37.82% 2.87% -0.17% 2022 34.95% 7.19% -8.44% 2021 27.76% 5.53% 23.60% 2020 22.23% -4.30% 16.40% 2019 26.53% -5.29% 45.59% 2018 31.81% 7.05% -22.09% 2017 24.76% 0.13% 38.92% 2016 24.63% 3.16% 35.01% 2015 21.47% 0.73% 0.13% 2014 20.74% 2.68% 14.98% 2013 18.06% 41.37% Average 26.43% 17.79% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Ticker CLX ROCE & Return Correlation 40.15% Year ROCE Change Return 2023 19.31% 2.71% 14.48% 2022 16.60% -11.87% -16.98% 2021 28.47% 2.38% -11.52% 2020 26.09% -3.94% 34.48% 2019 30.03% 0.89% 2.24% 2018 29.15% -10.98% 6.52% 2017 40.12% 4.52% 27.12% 2016 35.60% -0.71% -2.99% 2015 36.32% -0.71% 25.02% 2014 37.02% 6.77% 15.94% 2013 30.25% 30.75% Average 29.91% 12.01% Click to enlarge

Created by Author

Aristocrats With A Minimum ROCE of 15% And A Positive Improvement Compared To Prior Year

There are a total of 18 aristocrats that currently meet this condition. They are:

Procter & Gamble (PG) Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Cintas (CTAS) Grainger (GWW) Illinois Tool Works (ITW) A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) McDonald's (MCD) Caterpillar (CAT) Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Sysco (SYY) Cardinal Health (CAH) Exxon Mobil (XOM) Chevron (CVX) Albemarle (ALB) Walmart (WMT) Clorox (CLX) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Final Thoughts

I don't know whether or not using any of these strategies will lead to better than average results in the future. Each strategy would have worked out well in the past when measured over a long period of time. Since none of the strategies beat all of the aristocrats for during every tested year, I would assume there will be less than favorable years in the future as well.

I think the most important piece of information you can take away from this analysis is that the ROCE of a business is a very important ratio and you should incorporate this metric in your stock research.