Using Return On Capital Employed To Generate Alpha With Dividend Aristocrats

Jun. 22, 2023 11:28 AM ET
Dividend Yield Theorist
Summary

  • Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is a financial ratio that measures a company's profitability and efficiency in utilizing its capital to generate returns.
  • Strategies that focus on investing in companies with high ROCE or significant improvements in ROCE have historically outperformed the overall market.
  • ROCE should be incorporated into stock research as it is an important metric for evaluating the long-term performance of a business.

Return on Capital Employed ROCE is shown on photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

What is Return on Capital Employed?

The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is a financial ratio that can be used to measure the profitability of a company or how efficiently it utilizes its capital to generate returns. Companies that are able

ROCE for ADP

Created by Author

ROCE for EXPD

Created by Author

ROCE for LOW

Created by Author

ROCE for CHRW

Created by Author

ROCE for GWW

Created by Author

ROCE for CINF

Created by Author

ROCE for ALB

Created by Author

ROCE for ITW

Created by Author

ROCE for CLX

Created by Author

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADP, CTAS, EXPD, LOW, PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

ghrelin profile picture
ghrelin
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (456)
great article! I don't like dividend payers personally, i like carnivores, but this concept of using the companies own returns on it's internal investments should be the ONLY way investors look to invest. everything else doesn't make any sense.
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
Today, 12:28 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (424)
I agree. Charlie Mungers quote sums it up perfectly!!
ItsPlaytime profile picture
ItsPlaytime
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (760)
Excellent! This is what I'm here for!
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
Today, 12:00 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (424)
@ItsPlaytime I’m happy to hear you liked the content!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
