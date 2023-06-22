Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

Jun. 22, 2023 11:36 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)11 Comments
Allen Greathouse
Summary

  • Apple is nearing a $3 trillion market cap, but its overvaluation and risks to its narrative could lead to a stock correction.
  • Despite efforts to grow services and diversify revenue, Apple's growth and margins remain similar to a decade ago, and external risks such as China and App Store regulations pose threats.
  • I rate Apple a "Sell," there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.

Businesspeople grabbing money

XiXinXing

Introduction

Standing at a $2.9 trillion market cap, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is nearly set to become the first-ever company to reach a $3 trillion market cap. This comes after they were the first company to hit the

Apple Revenue by product category

Apple Revenue by product category (Business of Apps (company data))

MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Comments (11)

William- Billy Hill profile picture
William- Billy Hill
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (241)
If Mr Buffet is not selling, neither am I.
MathMan1959 profile picture
MathMan1959
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (5.22K)
AAPP lost 25% of its value in 2022 and is still up since 1/22.
Datsyuk13 profile picture
Datsyuk13
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (699)
Always somebody telling everybody to sell. The stock price is listening to the logical arguments based on the detailed analyses.
b
blueberrypie
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (79)
The title is so trite. Buy and hold.
ispank profile picture
ispank
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (2.01K)
Patiently waiting for AAPL tanks to $126, or I am dreaming?.
bklieb1 profile picture
bklieb1
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (640)
my cost basis is $20. aint selling. wish it would go back to $125 like earlier this year so i could load up more. Im rating it a Hold.
kimboslice profile picture
kimboslice
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (3.64K)
It's hard for AAPL shareholders to worry, but others may be cautious buying AAPL today.
I'm compounding AAPL dividends into more shares so share price fluctuations don't bother me; I actually like the share price rising slowly.
j
jmorol
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (52)
Glad I did t listen to the Apple naysayers when I started buying in 1987! Still holding. And it’s been amazing watching thousands of shares grow in value.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 11:39 AM
Premium
Comments (2.56K)
Or just buy and hold...
berylrb profile picture
berylrb
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (4.42K)
@Samsara Growth Since 1999!
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 11:52 AM
Premium
Comments (2.56K)
@berylrb Congrats ! Me, very recent holder since just March.
