Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) is one of the leading semiconductor manufacturing companies. It was founded in 1987 and offers a wide range of wafer fabrication processes, design, mask making, and more to numerous customers worldwide. Taiwan Semiconductor's biggest and key customers are tech giants such as Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon, and Broadcom, which rely on the company's advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce integrated circuits and more.

The company continues to pursue an active R&D policy, researching new materials and technological processes to maintain a leading position in the industry. Chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS), System on Integrated Chip (TSMC-SoIC), and Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) are some of these innovative packaging and silicon stacking technologies, which have contributed to a significant increase in chip performance and energy efficiency.

At the same time, TSMC's semiconductors are used for various platforms, mainly the smartphone and the high performance computing platforms, providing customers with advanced process technologies such as 3-nm FinFET, 4-nm FinFET, 5-nm FinFET, and more. These two platforms generated 78.6% of TSMC's revenue in Q1 2023.

In addition to the National Development Fund of the R.O.C., which is a key shareholder of Taiwan Semiconductor with a 6.38% stake in it, the other five largest shareholders of the company have long been such Wall Street mastodons as FMR, Sanders Capital, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Capital World Investors, and Fisher Asset Management. Their total share in the company is less than 5%, which is one of the factors indicating the uncertainty of institutional investors in the bright future of TSMC due to the growing geopolitical tension around Taiwan caused by the lack of desire of the United States and China to give the island to a rival.

On April 20, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor released financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which beat analysts' expectations for earnings per share, but at the same time, the company's revenue decreased from the previous quarter. Despite this, since the beginning of 2023, TSMC's share price has shown growth of more than 35%, outperforming such major competitors in the technology sector as Intel Corporation (INTC), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

We initiate our coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Financial Position

Taiwan Semiconductor's revenue for the first three months of 2023 was $16.65 billion, down 18.2% from the previous quarter and 2.9% from the first quarter of 2022. At the end of 2022, TSMC launched the mass production of next-generation chips based on the 3 nm process technology (N3), the demand for which is snowballing, despite competition from Samsung Electronics, which entered the market six months earlier. Even though TSMC is already accepting orders from tech giants like Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and AMD to manufacture these chips, customers remain under pressure with high inventory levels, forcing their demand to be adjusted downwards. Ultimately, this weighs heavily on the company's actual revenue, which has beaten analyst consensus estimates in only six of the last nine quarters.

Despite a decline in revenue, in December 2022, TSMC announced an increase in investments in a factory under construction in Arizona to $40 billion, which is an absolute victory for both the company and the Biden Administration, which wants to mitigate the potential risks associated with supply chain disruption in the future. TSMC Arizona is expected to begin production of 5nm chips in 2024, with a second plant capable of producing the much-desired 3nm process to start operating by 2026.

At the same time, on the Q1 2023 earnings Call, Taiwan Semiconductor expects that by the end of 2023, the share of N3 chips, which have higher performance, lower power consumption, and size relative to older-generation chips, will account for about 4 to 6% of all revenue, despite the very recent launch of its mass production.

As our customers' demand for N3 exceeds our ability to supply, we expect N3 to be fully utilized in 2023 supported by both HPC and smartphone applications. Sizable N3 revenue contribution is expected to start in third quarter and N3 will contribute mid-single-digit percentage of our total wafer revenue in 2023. N3 will further extend our N3 family with enhanced performance, power and yield and offer complete platform support for both HPC and smartphone applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Q2 2023 revenue is expected to be $15.2-15.99 billion, down 8.1% compared to the first three months of 2023. Despite this, we believe the demand for TSMC products and services will grow by the end of 2023, thanks to the completion of the Fed's monetary tightening cycle, which will eventually lead to a recovery in the semiconductor industry.

In addition, the launch of the iPhone 15 based on Apple's A17 using N3 technology is expected to start in the fall of 2023, undoubtedly increasing the company's share in the mobile chipset market. Moreover, on May 14, 2023, Bloomberg announced that Apple has begun testing next-generation Macs with the M3 family of chips, which will also use TSMC's innovative technologies and may begin sales next year.

As a result, we believe demand for next-generation 3nm chips will outstrip supply in the coming years due to the lack of solid competition and TSMC's large customer base.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Q1 2023 net income margin was 40.69%, down slightly from the previous year, approaching its median of 41.08% between January 1, 2021, and the end of March 2023. At the same time, this financial indicator is higher than that of the technology sector and that of such major competitors as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, another factor attracting investors to choose Taiwan Semiconductor as a long-term investment, despite geopolitical tensions in Southeast Asia.

We forecast that TSMC's net income margin will reach 42% by 2023 and increase to 44.2% by 2024, thanks to the relatively rapid pace of digitalization of the global economy, lower commodity prices, and recovery in consumer demand.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the first three months of 2023 was $1.31, down 28% quarter-on-quarter and, just as importantly, beating analyst consensus estimates in nine of the last nine quarters. Moreover, Taiwan Semiconductor's Q2 EPS is expected to be in the $1.03-$1.10 range, down 10.9% from the Q1 2023 consensus estimate. At the same time, Taiwan Semiconductor's Non-GAAP P/E [TTM] is 16.07x, 12.8% less than the average for the sector and 73.52% less than the average over the past five years.

At the same time, TSMC's beating of analysts' consensus EPS is due to the effective business model implemented by C.C. Wei, which allows the company to control its costs and remain a leader in the industry. What's more, unlike many companies in the industry, TSMC has not resorted to share buybacks in recent years and continues to focus its efforts on aggressive R&D policies to create even more technological advantages over its closest competitors.

At the end of Q1 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor's total debt stood at about $29.31 billion, up slightly from 2021. However, thanks to the sharp increase in EBITDA in recent years, the total debt/EBITDA ratio has dropped from 0.71x to 0.58x.

Given the high margins, stable cash flow, and maturity dates of the senior notes, we do not expect Taiwan Semiconductor to have any problems with their redemption, and the company will continue to invest billions of dollars in research and expansion of the network of factories to maintain a leading position in the semiconductor industry.

Conclusion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is one of the leading semiconductor manufacturing companies. The company continues to pursue an active R&D policy, studying new materials and technological processes, the purpose of which is to maintain dominance in the industry. Despite continued market apathy, the business model built under C. C. Wei's leadership has kept TSMC's margins at an extremely high level, leading to an increase in the technological groundwork in the development of chips from such close competitors as Intel, Tower Semiconductor, and GlobalFoundries.

Given the rapid pace of digitalization of the global economy, lower commodity prices, and the recovery of consumer demand, we believe in the desire and technical capabilities of Taiwan Semiconductor to start mass production of chips based on 2nm technology as soon as possible, which will cause a boom in the company's products and services.

As a company operating in a highly globalized industry, TSMC depends on trade relations between countries and exchange rates, which are risks to its financial position. Factors such as declining AI hype and continued geopolitical tensions in Southeast Asia could lead to TSMC's price correction to a strong support zone of around $87-$89 in the next two months. We initiate our coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.