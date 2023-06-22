Darden Restaurants: A Drop In Share Prices Sets Up A Trade
Summary
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. sales rose, and comparable sales did, too, in fiscal Q4.
- Fast casual dining should hold up in a mild recession, while fine dining comes with some risk.
- We outline a trade to leverage a correction.
- Darden is paying dividends and repurchasing shares.
- The outlook for fiscal 2024 is bright.
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has a compelling valuation in the $150 range. The stock has had a huge run of late with the broader markets, and we think it is due for a pullback. As Darden stock pulls back, however, we think you start to buy.
The company survived the pandemic, has handled the inflationary environment well, and has seen its client base remain strong. Now, while there is the risk of a coming recession, we still love the investing theme of "people need to eat." Does it mean they need to eat at a Darden facility, no it does not. But a recession will hit restaurants differently depending on what clientele they cater to as well as how well they are able to attract traffic. Higher end restaurants are likely to get hit hard.
We do not view Darden like this. We view Darden as a slight step up from fast casual. We think many smaller but more expensive local family restaurants will also be hit on top of higher end, higher priced places. Menu pricing is pretty reasonable at Darden all things considered in our opinion. Traffic remains strong.
Those who are concerned could hedge their bets with some cheap long-dated put options, but we think Darden is a winner, a stock we have had our members in sub $100. The company offers quality food at a fast-casual pace. Their pricing is rather competitive with other similar styled restaurants. We foresee that fast casual, lower-dollar type sit-down restaurants will benefit from families still trying to enjoy a meal out but trying to stretch their dollar further. Darden facilities tend to fit the bill.
With inflation finally coming down, we think that Darden stock can be bought, especially if we can get a sale. Markets are looking like they will take a breather, so this is a good opportunity to consider entering a position. Below we outline a trade assuming a decline over the next few weeks.
The play
- Target entry 1: $159.00-$159.50 (25% of position)
- Target entry 2: $152.00-$153.00 (35% of position)
- Target entry 3: $142.50-$143.00 (40% of position)
- Target exit: $180
- Stop loss: $127
- Estimated profit: 20%
- Options consideration: We like a call buying strategy with a recent pullback in the VIX, targeting 6-7 months out.
Note: This type of trade is what we lay out for members at BAD BEAT Investing week to week.
Discussion
Darden Restaurants are, in our opinion, casual dining. While it is on the higher end of the spectrum of so-called fast casual, we believe it has the pricing power to offset margin pressure stemming from past inflation. The company owns and operates Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, though they do have a smaller "fine dining" segment that we have some concerns with. A meal can get expensive, particularly at the Steakhouse depending on entrees and sides, but overall for a steakhouse, prices are competitive.
The company has seen volumes grow to be well above pre-COVID levels. Darden is also buying back shares and pays dividends. We think a mild recession will have minimal impact. Further, people need to eat, and the jobs data is just so strong, we think as the market pulls back you can build a position. Let us discuss the just reported fiscal Q4.
Darden Restaurants' sales rise and comparable sales do, too, in FQ4
Growth in comparable sales is key for restaurants. It is something we are constantly watching when we examine restaurants. For Darden Restaurants, overall sales grew in fiscal Q4 2023 versus the prior year. Darden Restaurants reported total top-line revenue increased 6.4% to $2.8 billion.
These sales of $2.8 billion were a small beat of $30 million against consensus estimates. The comparable sales figure was up nicely, but actually came in below the 4.2% positive consensus estimate. Darden Restaurants saw positive comparable store restaurant sales of 4.0%. The same-store sales saw a 4.4% increase for the Olive Garden chain and 7.1% increase for LongHorn Steakhouse, while the fine dining part of the business, which is the one area we have some concern for, saw a 1.9% decline in same-store sales during the quarter.
As we mentioned, inflation is cooling, and this was reflected in profit results. Segment profit was $2.77 billion vs. $2.60 billion a year ago. Olive Garden saw profit of $1.27 billion vs. $1.19 billion a year ago and over at LongHorn Steakhouse they saw profit of $712 million vs. $647 million a year ago. Fine dining profit fell to $38.3 million, from $44.0 billion.
Darden Restaurants' earnings power
Darden Restaurants margins had been under pressure from rising food and labor costs, but with pricing power, they have preserved profit potential. As the Federal Reserve's rate hikes continue to impact the economy, we expect to see declines in food inflation and labor inflation ongoing, which will be a long-term benefit for Darden Restaurants. Combining revenue and expenses, we saw adjusted EPS of $2.58, which was a nice beat of $0.04 against estimates and rose from $2.24 from fiscal Q4 2022. At these levels, with the forward view, we have a decent combination of value and growth.
Darden Restaurants' valuation and dividend
The valuation is moderately attractive based on performance numbers, but more so if shares fall to our lower entry levels. If they do, then we will be trading at less than 17X FWD earnings. That is attractive and this comes as the company is being strategic to open new shops, and watching margins tightly through pricing power and hiring practices. Further, the dividend offers a 3% yield. We expect dividend increases moving forward. While the yield is not overly impressive, an over-3% yield is always welcomed when buying a new position. Further, the company is repurchasing shares. The company bought back $35.2 million of shares in the quarter.
Looking ahead
The balance sheet here is in good shape, with only some slight leverage, long-term debt is under $900 million. The debt is high, very manageable relative to cash flows. Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $368 million at the end of the quarter.
As we look ahead for the fiscal year 2024, we see EPS of $8.50-$8.90 on sales of $11.5-$11.6 billion. This translates to around 17X FWD EPS at the levels we want to buy in aggregate. We think this is a fair price to pay for Darden. All things considered, barring a market meltdown or economic collapse, we think you do some buying of Darden Restaurants, Inc. stock on a market correction.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
