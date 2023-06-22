Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Darden Restaurants: A Drop In Share Prices Sets Up A Trade

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. sales rose, and comparable sales did, too, in fiscal Q4.
  • Fast casual dining should hold up in a mild recession, while fine dining comes with some risk.
  • We outline a trade to leverage a correction.
  • Darden is paying dividends and repurchasing shares.
  • The outlook for fiscal 2024 is bright.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has a compelling valuation in the $150 range. The stock has had a huge run of late with the broader markets, and we think it is due for a pullback. As Darden stock pulls back, however, we think

We make winners. Come make money with us

Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing at a 60% off sale!

Our hedge fund analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

  • Available all day during market hours with a vibrant chat.
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week from our hedge fund analysts
  • Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
  • Deep value situations
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one attention

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
37.93K Followers
The #1 service for high performing trades run by active hedge fund analysts

We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 12:31 PM
Premium
Comments (10.82K)
Sit and tip casual dining vulnerable in a tapped out. Consumer market— and then there’s fine dining . .(hint: Capitol Grill and Ruth’s Chris):

“Cracker Barrel, Dine Brands dip as Baird warns on casual dining trends”
seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.