HYMB: It's Not The Time For Junk Munis

David Sommer Jr
Summary

  • The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF offers a high tax-equivalent yield of 7.9% but takes on significant risk by investing in junk and non-rated municipal bonds.
  • Economic turmoil and a potential recession could lead to increased defaults in the high-risk municipal bond market, making the slightly higher yield not worth the risk.
  • I rate HYMB a Sell.

Cost reduction and business optimization. Layoffs and staff downsizing. Falling salaries of employees. Low efficiency productivity. Decrease in generated profit. High competitiveness in labor market.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) offers exposure to high-yield municipal (muni) bonds. This ETF tracks the Bloomberg Municipal Yield Index. With AUM of about $1.9B, HYMB has a 30-day SEC

HYMB top 10 holdings

HYMB's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

HYMB's holdings by credit rating

HYMB's holdings by credit rating (ssga.com)

HYMB's holdings by maturity

HYMB's holdings by maturity (ssga.com)

HYMB holdings by issuer

HYMB's holdings by issuer (ssga.com)

New York Fed Model

New York Fed Model (newyorkfed.org)

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

