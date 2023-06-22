Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CS Disco: Reiterate Buy Rating As Stock Is Still Undervalued

Jun. 22, 2023 11:55 AM ETCS Disco, Inc. (LAW)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
381 Followers

Summary

  • CS Disco is still a buy as its valuation does not reflect its potential, with 1Q23 performance supporting this view and an accelerated timeline for achieving positive EBITDA in 3Q23.
  • The introduction of Cecilia, a fully automated intelligent chatbot, should aid in improving future growth profile.
  • Operational changes and cost investments have set the company on track to reach EBITDA breakeven, which I think will serve as a catalyst for the stock.

Statue of lady justice on desk of a judge or lawyer.

AmnajKhetsamtip

Summary

I reiterate my belief that CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is still a buy as valuation still does not reflect its potential, and performance in 1Q is supportive of my view. The key development here is that management has accelerated

A picture containing text, screenshot, display, number Description automatically generated

My model

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
381 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.