Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MEDXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.26K Followers

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX:MEDXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Victoria Rutherford - Investor Relations

Ken d’Entremont - Chief Executive Officer

Marcel Konrad - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Uddin - Research Capital

Justin Keywood - Stifel

Michael Freeman - Raymond James

Stefan Quenneville - Echelon Capital Markets

Tania Armstrong-Whitworth - Canaccord

Antonia Borovina - Bloom Burton

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Medexus Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Victoria Rutherford. You may begin.

Victoria Rutherford

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Medexus Pharmaceuticals fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. On the call this morning are Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer; and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer. If you have any questions after the conference call or would like further information about the company, please contact Adelaide Capital at 480-625-5772.

I would like to remind everyone that this discussion will include forward-looking information as defined in securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information.

In addition, this discussion will also include non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For more information about forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation of net income and loss, please refer to the company’s MD&A, which along with the financial statements are available on the company’s website at www.medexus.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.