Wall Street Lunch Podcast: Copper Prices Popping

Our top story so far in today’s session, copper prices hit a seven-week high. Inventories on the London Metal Exchange have dropped sharply, while the prospect of additional stimulus in China is underpinning demand.

Readily available inventories in warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange fell 38% to 30,125 tons. That’s the lowest level since October 2021.

Benchmark copper (HG1:COM) hit its highest level since May 2 at $8,711.50. It also broke above its 100-day moving average.

A weaker dollar is also supporting base metals prices, with LME lead and tin reaching their best levels since January 30 and April 19, respectively. Aluminum, zinc and nickel also rose.

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up.

Stocks are searching for direction. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) and Dow (DJI).

Yesterday, the S&P closed down for the third-straight session. That hasn’t happened since May 4.

Rates are higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose to 3.77%. Oil (CL1:COM) and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) are lower, but bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues its climb.

Weekly initial jobless claims came in unchanged at 264,000, but remain elevated.

Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson says the number show that the “rising trend likely is real, and signals slower job growth.” That would take some pressure off the Fed.

May existing home sales rose a little more than expected to an annual rate of 4.3 million, just up from a revised 4.29 million.

Among stocks to watch, AMC (AMC) shares are slumping with AMC Preferred Equity units (APE) jumping. The special master appointed to weigh in on a proposed settlement -- allowing AMC to move forward with a plan to convert preferred units and raise equity -- has issued a general recommendation in favor of approving the agreement.

Darden Restaurants (DRI), home of The Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, reported Q4 same-restaurant sales that came in below consensus.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) is gaining after the company declared a moratorium on investor financing for rest of 2023. The EV manufacturer says it has enough cash on hand for at least the next 12 months.

Other news of note -

While the U.S. still has the possibility of a soft landing, things are very different across the pond.

Today the Bank of England hiked rates by 50 basis points to 5%, a bigger move than the market was expecting as inflation pressures persist.

The hike comes after an unexpected rise in core inflation that leaves the U.K. with the highest level in the G7 and unable to tamp down prices. Markets are pricing in a terminal rate at 6%, as high as it way during the Gilt crisis that brought down the leadership of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Michael Brown, analyst at Trader X says the Monetary Policy Committee is “clearly spooked” by the CPI print “and the increasing potential for second round effects to embed inflation within the economy,"

A 7-2 vote makes the path to 6% a distinct possibility, he said. He also noted that pound sterling is becoming detached from rates.

Moving from the economic to the, perhaps, absurd, we may get to witness a billionaire bout.

Tesla (TSLA) and Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he would be "up for a cage fight" against Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg after making sarcastic comments about Meta's forthcoming Twitter competitor. It now looks as if a fight may happen.

In a post to his Instagram story account, Zuckerberg wrote "send me location."

A Meta spokesman told The Verge that "the story speaks for itself."

In the Wall Street Research Corner --

A day after Tesla (TSLA) caught a downgrade from Barclays, Morgan Stanley is also cutting its rating on the stock.

Analyst Adam Jonas lowered his rating to Equal Weight from Overweight saying shares are now fairly valued following the recent AI enthusiasm.

While Jonas noted some investors may feel inclined to play the positive momentum from here, he believes the current share price discounts significantly more than Tesla as just a dominant electric vehicle company.

He said that "Autonomous driving and generative AI still remain … two very different technological disciplines. While the market may want to dream on the AI theme, we'd prepare to wake up to the sound of a blaring car horn."

Jonas and team are looking for 2023 EPS of $3.03, well below the consensus of $3.33. Its base case price target is $250, up from $200, while the bear case valuation went to $90 from $70 and the bull case valuation rose to $450 from $390.