Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GMS Inc. (GMS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 22, 2023 11:21 AM ETGMS Inc. (GMS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.26K Followers

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 22, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carey Phelp - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Turner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Deakin - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elizabeth Langan - Barclays

Jeffrey Stevenson - Loop Capital Markets

David Manthey - Baird

Brian Biros - Thompson Research Group

Chris Kalata - RBC Capital Markets

Noah Merkousko - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Greetings, welcome to GMS Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to, Carey Phelp, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Carey Phelp

Thanks, Sherry. Good morning and thank you for joining us for the GMS earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023. I am joined today by John Turner, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Deakin, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to the press release issued this morning, we have posted PowerPoint slides to accompany this call in the Investors section of our website at www.gms.com.

Starting on slide two. On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today.

As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates and expectations. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions related to these

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.