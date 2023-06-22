Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD: Pullback Creates Buying Opportunity

Jun. 22, 2023 12:24 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
Options Central profile picture
Options Central
140 Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is a strong investment option due to its diverse product portfolio, competitive advantages, and market potential in the growing AI chip industry.
  • Despite a temporary decline in Q1 2023 financial performance, AMD's long-term growth potential remains strong, with its CPUs and GPUs gaining significant market share.
  • The recent pullback in share prices presents a buying opportunity for investors, as AMD is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing adoption of AI across industries.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

In an era dominated by technological advancements, the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions continues to surge. As businesses and industries increasingly rely on AI to drive innovation and gain a competitive edge, the need for powerful AI chips has become paramount.

AMD Q1 quarterly decline

AMD Earnings Presentation

AMD YoY Quarterly Growth Comparison

Macrotrends

AMD Quarterly Stock Chart

Tradingview

AMD Daily Stock Chart

Tradingview

AMD credit and debit spreads

Optionstrat

AMD Bull debit spread

OptionStrat

This article was written by

Options Central profile picture
Options Central
140 Followers
Former engineer/project manager, who now works in data analysis. I carry my experience in industrial data and costing analysis to the options market to find favorable risk to reward or high probability trades. ~10 years trading with the last 2 years almost exclusively options.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.