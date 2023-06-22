Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHG And SCHD: Is This 2-ETF Portfolio The Ultimate Growth And Value Combination?

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • Today's article considers holding two low-cost ETFs from Schwab, SCHG and SCHD, in various combinations as an alternative to an S&P 500 Index ETF like SPY.
  • The first part of my analysis that focuses on backtested results suggests the strategy has merit. An equal-weight portfolio of SCHG/SCHD delivered better total and risk-adjusted returns.
  • The second part looks closer at the fundamentals and includes a comprehensive set of metrics, including ones on diversification, volatility, growth, valuation, profitability, and earnings momentum.
  • My conclusion is that the approach has merit primarily because it gives investors added flexibility to tilt toward growth or value as appropriate. It's also a clever way to boost your dividend yield by about 0.60%.
  • However, I'm not convinced it's the optimal solution. SCHG may be holding you back, and this article demonstrates how historically, it's just an average-performing large-cap growth ETF.
Close-up ETF with quotes, percentages signs, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

My experience as a Seeking Alpha analyst has been overwhelmingly positive. I've refined my writing and investment approach over the last three years and built an extensive database to help identify the best ETFs. Still, great

Simulated Backtested Results: SCHD/SCHG vs. SPY

Portfolio Visualizer

Simulated Backtested Results: SCHG/SCHD vs. SPY Periodic Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

Simulated Backtested Results: SCHG/SCHD vs. SPY Portfolio Income Growth (Dividend Growth)

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHG Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor

Large-Cap Growth ETF Annual Returns Comparison: FTC, ILCG, IUSG, IVW, IWF, IWY, MGK, ONEQ, PWB, QQEW, QQQ, RPG, SCHG, SPYG, VUG

The Sunday Investor

Compounded Returns Since 2010: QQQ, ONEQ, IWY, SPYG, IWF, MGK, SCHG

Seeking Alpha

SCHD Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor

SCHG/SCHD Combined Portfolio: Sector Allocations and Top Holdings

The Sunday Investor

SCHG/SCHD Fundamentals By Company vs. SPY

The Sunday Investor

QQQ/SCHD vs. SCHG/SCHD vs. SPY Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor

The Sunday Investor
I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, SPY, BRK.B, MSFT, WMT, MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The Sunday Investor
Article Update Today, 12:41 PM
