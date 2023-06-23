Buffett Says Make Money In Your Sleep, +7% Yields For A Dream Retirement

Chip Somodevilla

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, nearly 90% of Americans have lost sleep at night due to economic and health-related worries. Finances are cited as a critical worry factor that has caused lost sleep in 87% of people surveyed, including one-fifth of the surveyed population, who claimed to almost always lose sleep worrying about money.

Sleep is the most underrated healthy habit. One of the best feelings is when you get a good night’s sleep and feel refreshed to take on the day. Good sleep improves your brain performance, mood, and health, not to mention your relationships and overall quality of life. Not getting enough sleep raises the risk of many diseases and disorders.

Most successful entrepreneurs know this and prioritize their sleep more than anything. Legendary investor Warren Buffett is known to be a voracious reader but likes to get 8 hours or more of sleep every night. Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos also believes that good quality sleep is a prerequisite to making quality decisions for his business. Among his many teachings, Mr. Buffett has repeatedly emphasized the importance of automating your income needs to promote better well-being and quality of life.

"If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die" - Warren Buffett.

This is one of the biggest reasons I am an income investor. I like the predictability and repeatability of my income without my direct involvement. The markets can be rough at times, but I feel good knowing some dividend payments are right around the corner. I am diversifying my portfolio while dividend payers are still discounted. Here are two picks you can consider buying to improve the quality of your sleep through market volatility.

Pick #1: ENB - Yield 7.1%

Midstream and utilities represent the market's most stable and boring industries. But even when times are tough, people consume energy, water, and other essential services. This industry has highly predictable and stable cash flows and enjoys regulatory protection to maintain profitability. Moreover, companies in this sector own and operate tangible assets that offer high competition barriers and possess decades of monetization potential.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a Canadian midstream company that operates one of North America's largest pipeline networks, moving ~30% of the crude oil produced in the continent and transporting ~20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. In addition, Enbridge Gas is North America's largest natural gas utility by volume and third largest by customer count. The company’s asset map is highly diversified geographically and by the type of service provided. In fact, the diversification is so high that it is difficult to show the entire portfolio in one image. In short, ENB brings the best of both boring worlds, making it an income investor’s delight.

As of Q1 2023, 95% of ENB’s customers carry investment grade credit ratings and 80% of the company’s Adj. EBITDA has contractual protections to weather inflation.

ENB’s senior unsecured debt is rated investment-grade, and the company has <5% of debt exposed to floating rates. During the first quarter, the company reported an 8% YoY Adj. EBITDA growth and a 3% Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") growth. ENB maintains its FY 2023 guidance of 8% EBITDA and 5% DCF growth. The company is capable of self-funding its shareholder returns and growth prospects. This model provides ~C$6 billion of annual investment capacity (after dividends), providing plenty of room for organic growth, asset acquisitions, debt repayments, and share buybacks.

ENB is a gem in the income investor's portfolio. The company has paid steadily growing dividends to shareholders for almost 70 years and maintains an impressive 28-year annual dividend growth streak. The current C$0.8875/share quarterly dividend calculates to a 7.1% annualized yield, and the Q1 payout was issued with an impressive 56% DCF payout ratio.

ENB reports its financials and declares and pays dividends in Canadian Dollars. This will result in a variable payment to U.S. shareholders due to the fluctuation of USD-CAD rates.

ENB’s dividends will experience a 15% withholding tax if held in a U.S. taxable account.

There will be no withholding taxes on dividends received in a U.S. tax-exempt account.

Interest rates will rise and fall, but energy will continue flowing through ENB’s assets and reliably produce growing dividends.

Pick #2: AHL Preferred Shares, Yields Up to 7.8%

Aspen Insurance is a leading specialty insurer and reinsurer. The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Global Asset Management, Inc. (APO) to offer a comprehensive range of insurance products designed to provide targeted solutions to their clients.

During FY 2022, Aspen’s combined ratio improved to 93% (from 101.2% in FY 2021), which indicates underwriting profitability. Aspen’s operating subsidiaries have been rated investment-grade an “A-” assignment by S&P and an “A” by A.M. Best. Aspen took advantage of rising rates to grow its net investment income by 28% to $188 million (up from $148 million in 2021)

During FY 2022, Aspen spent $44.6 million on preferred dividends, a sum adequately covered by its $81 million net cash from operating activities and $48 million net income. Let's look at the three classes of preferred securities from Aspen which offer safety and high qualified yields.

Aspen Insurance Holding Ltd, 5.95% Fixed-to-Float Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (AHL.PC). Aspen Insurance Holding Ltd, 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (AHL.PD). Aspen Insurance Holding Ltd, 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (AHL.PE).

AHL-C is a rate-reset preferred with its post-call coupon tied to the 3-month LIBOR. LIBOR is being replaced with SOFR as of June 30. The call date for AHL-C is July 1, and hasn't been called, so its coupon going forward will be 3-month SOFR + 0.26% + 4.06%, resetting every quarter. This calculates to an impressive 9.2% yield.

Aspen preferreds present solid income prospects from a well-run insurance franchise. Fixed income is depressed amidst higher rates and insurance companies experience tailwinds in this environment through improved earnings from low-risk investments. We are buying Aspen’s discounted preferreds with up to 7.8% yields.

Conclusion

Human beings constantly worry about a lot of things – getting accepted into a good college program, securing a stable job with a good salary, the safety of our jobs, our overall health, our savings, the health and well-being of our loved ones, saving for retirement, and having enough money to last the retirement. The list is almost endless and strikes at practically every stage of our lives.

Money often plays the central role in all these worries and is a crucial reason we lose sleep. At High Dividend Opportunities, we value our time and sleep and like to automate the production of money by employing the income method of investing. Our comprehensive “model portfolio” of +45 investments produces sizable passive income as we sleep. This portfolio targets a +9% overall yield and is designed to help anyone seeking financial independence, be it a 30-year-old or an 80-year-old.

"When forced to choose, I will not trade even a night’s sleep for the chance of extra profits" - Warren Buffett.

Stress is unlikely to achieve anything except impair your health and well-being. While financial stress can be tough to set aside, you must find efficient ways to tackle these. I am glad I found the income method, and it is helping me sleep better at night. How about you?