Tyson Foods: Cheap Entry Point, Meat Market Still Growing

Jun. 22, 2023 12:49 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)BYND
Investor Overview
Summary

  • Tyson Foods' stock price has dropped recently, providing a buying opportunity for investors due to the company's focus on meat products and expansion into meat substitutes.
  • Despite facing headwinds such as inflation and environmental concerns, Tyson Foods is working to improve efficiency and reduce costs, with management initiatives expected to improve long-term operating margins.
  • The meat market is still growing strong, with a CAGR of 7.5% expected through 2027, and Tyson Foods is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Tyson Foods, Processing Plant

J. Michael Jones

Introduction

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is a meat processing company in the United States that sells its products to restaurant chains, grocery stores and convenience stores.

The stock is up significantly over the past 10 years, slightly less than

Chart
Data by YCharts

Meat Market Worldwide - Statista

Meat Market Worldwide (Statista)

Sales, AOI, and EPS performance- TSN second quarterly earnings presentation

Sales, AOI, and EPS performance (TSN second quarterly earnings presentation)

Lower sales and margin expectations - TSN second quarterly earnings presentation

Lower sales and margin expectations (TSN second quarterly earnings presentation)

Tyson Foods' dividend growth history - TSN ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Tyson Foods' dividend growth history (TSN ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Cash flow highlights - TSN's annual report and calculations

Cash flow highlights (TSN's annual report and calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tyson Food's earnings estimates - TSN ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Tyson Food's earnings estimates (TSN ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

I'm a passionate investor who shares my analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. My articles usually contain a good overview of important investment criteria. A stock for my portfolio is of interest to me if the company has the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.I prefer steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.I currently invest in about 10-15 stocks that meet the above criteria, but I also own a handful of regional bank stocks. Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

