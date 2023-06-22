Nikada

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has seen a large rise in net sales over the last three years since the beginning of Covid. Not only has the pandemic helped to boost recent sales growth, but the acquisition of Shoe Station in 2021 has integrated well, with over $100 million in sales within the first year from the 21 stores. With the acquisition, Shoe Carnival has surpassed 400 stores and continues to open new stores. Shoe Carnival plans for an additional ten to twenty new openings in 2023 within its current markets.

Gross margin has also seen a surprising rise due to increased economies of scale after the acquisition. Furthermore, a reduction of over 17% in promotional activity compared to pre-pandemic levels has helped improve the gross margin percentage. While these factors support the relative rise in Shoe Carnival, I am worried about a potential normalization from potential headwinds in 2023 and 2024.

In the 1st quarter of 2023, Shoe Carnival stated a sudden reduction in tax refund spending and inflation as the reason for its reduction in guidance for the coming year. This follows the recent contraction in customer spending for nonessential products as well as the inventory spike that Shoe Carnival saw between the fiscal year 2021 and 2022. Gross margins for Shoe Carnival could dip in 2023 due to increased promotional activity to move inventory during seasonal merchandise changes. The economic environment currently poses a major challenge that Shoe Carnival may face in 2023 and beyond.

Even with the headwinds, Shoe Carnival continues to modernize its stores, doubling its capital expenditures from $31 million in 2021 to $77 million in 2022. Over 60 percent of the stores are expected to be modernized by the fiscal year 2023. Shoe Carnival also has diversified vendors with both Nike and Sketchers, their two biggest vendors, only accounting for 27 percent of net sales compared to 39 percent in fiscal 2021. This will allow Shoe Carnival to maintain some leverage in negotiations with its vendors and possibly continue to increase margins on its products. Finally, Shoe Carnival runs very low net debt because of its large cash reserves relative to some of its competitors, making it perhaps better suited during economic downturns.

When considering these current stories about Shoe Carnival, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. While the current economic climate will be challenging for non-essential products, the company is continuing to improve gross margins yearly while also continuing to open new stores within its already strong market presence in the southern United States. Additionally, the strong cash reserves and continued increased spending in store modernization will position Shoe Carnival with a competitive advantage in an industry where the slightest edge can bring major growth.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if Shoe Carnival is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. Shoe Carnival has a good company rating score of 76.9 out of 100. In summary, Shoe Carnival seems to have some outstanding fundamentals, with a few lackluster ones as well.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Looking at share price in the chart below, we can see that price per share saw a steady rise before a pandemic surge occurred in 2021. The increasing demand due to indoor activity restrictions in 2021 and the acquisition of Shoe Station was the springboard that saw Shoe Carnival doubling its share price. As the pandemic has subsided into a potential recession, the average share price has reduced in the last two years.

As the company continues to grow it is unlikely to fall back to 2020 levels but there could still be some decline in the short term. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 154.4% over the past 10 years, or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.9%, which is a decent return.

Earnings

Earnings have been somewhat inconsistent over the past 10 years. This makes it difficult to determine a baseline for Shoe Carnival.

Shoe Carnival saw a major spike in EPS in 2022 most likely due to consumer spending increase from tax returns. Another potential explanation could be reduced logistics costs due to its acquisition of Shoe Station, however, that seems unlikely to account for this large increase. Deciphering which is the bigger factor at this point is difficult due to a lack of a baseline. Sports recreation retailers are one of the stores that have benefitted from improved customer demand during the pandemic and Shoe Carnival follows that trend with a large increase in net sales over the last two years. With the potential headwinds of an economic recession and decreased customer demand, one could expect a continued decline in earnings as net sales continue to fall or gross margins decline due to more promotions.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. The inconsistency of Shoe Carnival makes it more challenging to determine its intrinsic value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity seemed to be consistently increasing aside from an outlier year in 2021. While ROE has decreased by nearly 40% between 2022 and 2023, Shoe Carnival still shows a much higher return on equity after the pandemic and acquisition. Average ROE is still above expectations at around 19% and if we removed 2021, which looks to be an outlier, Shoe Carnival would far exceed expectations over the last 5 years. Although the ROE looks to be in sharp decline due to falling customer demand, the new normalization should be above 2020 levels due to a successful integration of Shoe Station. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, Shoe Carnival does meet my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 78 Specialty Line retail companies is 24.16%.

Therefore, Shoe Carnival’s 5-year average of 19% is below the standard in the industry. Shoe Carnival’s current ROE of 22.51 also falls below the average but is relatively close. If we removed the one-year outlier in 2021, Shoe Carnival would meet or exceed the industry averages.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital looks to have declined substantially in 2023 back to 2019 levels. While the increased capital expenditure for modern stores looks to be falling flat on improved sales, I would argue the economic environment impacting consumer spending is more to blame than poor ROIC. Even though ROIC fell nearly 44% during the period from 2022 to 2023 and the 5-year average ROIC is only around 12.43%, Shoe Carnival could be poised for a reversal once consumer spending returns in a revitalized economy. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, Shoe Carnival does not pass this test.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has mostly increased since the reduced promotional activity and acquisition of Shoe Station. The increased market penetration from the Shoe Stations acquisition has most likely been the reason Shoe Carnival was able to reduce promotional activity by 17% in the last two years. Further improved logistics from economies of scale also seem to have had an impact on improving the gross margin for the company.

Five-year GMP looks good at around 33.09%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, Shoe Carnival has proven that it can maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Financial Stability

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a positive indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

Shoe Carnival’s Current Ratio of 2.98 is satisfactory, indicating it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so Shoe Carnival easily exceeds this amount.

Shoe Carnival appears to be in great financial health. Shoe Carnival runs low debt currently with most of this in long-term leases for its stores. Additionally, its large cash reserves mean that it can handle any potential major headwinds without pressure from lenders. In the long term, the company has more than enough assets to cover its debts and I would expect the company to utilize more leverage to improve its timeline for modernization and store opening efforts. In the short term, the company generates positive cash flow with an increase in cash reserves yearly.

Shoe Carnival does pay a regular dividend.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

The company’s Price-Earnings Ratio of 6.69 indicates that Shoe Carnival might be selling at a bargain when comparing Shoe Carnival's P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15.

The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of SCVL has typically been 17.4 and 17.7, respectively. This indicates that SCVL could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to its average historical P/E Ratio range.

The Estimated Value of the Stock is $38.57, versus the current stock price of $22. This indicates that Shoe Carnival is currently selling at a bargain price.

For more detailed valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 3.61. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to the valuation analysis based on forward growth, SCVL is overpriced.

In my opinion, it’s more important to focus on the forward growth valuation of SCVL because negative earnings growth of around -3.4% to -14.4% is being forecast between now and the end of the year. In addition, earnings may gravitate back to normalized levels since the COVID surge has subsided and inflation and consumer spending cutbacks could also reduce earnings.

In summary, this forward growth analysis shows an average valuation range of around $19 to $20 per share versus its current price of about $22, this would indicate that SCVL is overpriced.

Summarizing the Fundamentals

After analyzing the fundamentals for Shoe Carnival, the outlook of the company tends to be favorable. The company has a healthy balance sheet that could even take on some leverage to improve its modernization efforts and store openings in the next few years. The company has seen a successful acquisition of Shoe Station that has increased gross margin and improved net sales since 2021. In addition, Return on Earnings have been at sufficient levels for the past 5-year average.

The downside is that earnings have been volatile and there was exaggerated growth because of COVID. It’s important not to consider the recent years COVID earnings growth to be normal. It would be recommended to focus more on the average growth prior to COVID to get a better idea of what normal EPS growth has been. ROIC is another area of concern and one that the company could improve.

In terms of valuation, my future growth analysis shows that the stock is slightly overpriced.

SCVL Vs. The S&P 500

Now, let’s see how Shoe Carnival compares versus the U.S. stock market benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) over the past 10 years. From the chart below, we can see that Shoe Carnival has been outperformed by the S&P 500 most of the time. Additionally, SCVL is more volatile than the S&P 500 benchmark. This chart gives me the impression that in the long-term, my money would provide better returns if invested in the S&P 500. However, because of SCVL’s price volatility, it could provide hefty gains when bought at a low bargain price, then sold when it climbs back to its real value.

Since the fundamentals and financial stability of this company are good overall, it’s not a bad company to take advantage of these short-term price swings to make some nice gains.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 10%.

In addition, the average one-year price target for this stock is at $37, which is about a 68% increase in a year.

The Expected Annual Compounding Rate of Return is 22.3%.

Does Shoe Carnival Pass My Checklist?

Company Rating 70+ out of 100? YES (76.9) Share Price Compound Annual Growth Rate > 12%? No (10.9%) Earnings history mostly increasing? No ROE (5-year average 16% or greater)? YES (19%) ROIC (5-year average 16% or greater)? No (12.4%) Gross Margin % (5-year average > 30%)? YES (33%) Debt-to-Equity (less than 1)? YES Current Ratio (greater than 1)? YES Outperformed S&P 500 during most of the past 10 years? No Do I think this company will continue to successfully sell their same main product/service for the next 10 years? YES

Shoe Carnival scored 6/10 or 60%. Therefore, Shoe Carnival has some merits for considering or at least adding to a watch list as a potential investment if fundamentals continue to improve.

Is Shoe Carnival currently selling at a bargain price?

Price Earnings less than 16? Yes (6.7)

Is SCVL’s Value greater than Current Stock Price? NO (Value $19 to $20 < $22 Stock Price)

Shoe Carnival has very good potential and room to grow. Financially, the company is cash heavy and stable. Fundamentals are better than average but could use some improvement in ROIC and I’d like to see more consistently increasing earnings.

Overall, long-term, I feel that the S&P 500 is a better investment that will outperform SCVL in most situations. However, if bought at a low enough bargain price, SCVL could outperform in the short-term.

I’ll keep SCVL on my radar and watch earnings performance in the future with hope that some of its lacking fundamentals will improve. If so, it could be worth reconsidering then. But for now, I’m going to skip over SCVL to look for companies that I’m more confident about that could outperform the S&P 500.