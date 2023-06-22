Kateryna Onyshchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is one of the market leaders when it comes to online video conferencing and digital workspace products. Their huge growth during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic propelled shares prices to astronomic levels.

Post-pandemic, Zoom has struggled to match the massive expectations most investors had for the company both in terms of growth and overall profitability. This has sent shares falling more than 90% since their all-time highs in late 2020.

However, fundamentally little has changed at the company with innovation and continued product development still at the forefront of their operations. A shift towards a more enterprise-oriented business combined with an expected return to greater operational and net margins should help the company achieve greater levels of profitability in the future.

When combined with a reasonable intrinsic discount on shares, a value opportunity potentially exists in Zoom.

Company Background

Zoom provides its consumers with a video conferencing and collaboration platform designed to enable remote digital working on a mass-scale for enterprises. While their origins were rooted in an online video conferencing service, they have evolved to become a more innovative and multifunctional tool aimed at addressing the needs associated with remote working more holistically.

The company saw significant successes thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessitation social distancing restrictions placed on remote working. Throughout this period, the company has worked hard to improve their product both from a security and usability perspective.

These improvements have culminated in the company becoming a unified communications and collaboration platform that aims to offer enterprises a scalable and effective platform. While the cornerstone of their product offering is still Zoom Meetings, the company now offers a full suite of auxiliary products aimed at enhancing the experience for customers.

Economic Moat -In Depth Analysis

Zoom harbors a relatively narrow economic moat driven primarily by its large userbase and the derived networking effect along with some small competitive advantages it has in its core product.

The intuitive user interface Zoom has developed for its platform along with the utilization of a high-quality cloud-native setup for makes their video conferencing product one of the best on the market.

The reliable, secure and high-quality video and voice solutions offered by the company to its clients presents an opportunity for enterprises to achieve an attractive return on their investment when exploring video conferencing platforms.

Zoom’s high-quality product enjoyed a huge boost in userbase growth during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a large number of enterprises being forced to switch to online workspace platforms in order to continue running their respective businesses.

In 2023, Zoom now benefits from being essentially the market leader when it comes to the video conferencing and digital workspace communications environment. This creates a significant networking effect for the firm where businesses in the market for such a product will be more likely to choose the solution most used by its partners to ensure cross-connectivity is maximized.

Thanks to the utilization of Zoom by thousands of companies across essentially all industries including educational institutes, the platform has become the go-to solution when video conferencing is concerned.

Equally, the company has recognized the importance of developing their product offering further to ensure it remains differentiated from a wide variety of competitors such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex Meetings.

The launch of Zoom Phone in 2019 which offers clients a cloud-based PBX (Private Branch Exchange) system created a unique and unified communication and collaboration solution for many enterprise level customers.

By creating a PBX telephone system that also enables external calling along with tight integration with the core Zoom Meetings platform, Zoom is able to attract more customers into their ecosystem while simultaneously creating concrete switching costs to retain these new clients.

Most recently Zoom has announced a raft of new features and auxiliary products such as Zoom Contact Center (an omnichannel contact center solution optimized for video) along with Zoom Whiteboard for digital collaboration and Zoom IQ for sales teams to monitor insights from customer interactions.

By initially focusing on creating the most intuitive and high-quality video conferencing solution, Zoom was able to harness a huge user base of enterprise-level clients. Management has utilized this market opportunity to develop a raft of auxiliary services and products that further cement Zoom into the daily processes and functioning of many businesses.

This hugely increases the aforementioned switching costs for enterprises associated with changing to a competitor’s platform. For Zoom, this means clients are more likely to stick around and remain customers.

The constant development of new and innovative solutions on their platform also ensures their clientele remain content with the product offering and ensures Zoom remains one step ahead of the competition.

This emphasis on ensuring their customers remain happy and content is one of Zoom’s key growth strategies which illustrates a very consumer-oriented approach from management.

Overall, I believe Zoom harbors a narrow yet relatively robust economic moat which has been largely forged thanks to their high-quality business model. While the pandemic helped boost the company’s growth and propelled it into the relative fame it now enjoys, their fundamentally strong product offering is the real reason Zoom is as popular as it is today.

Financial Situation

Zoom has had a rollercoaster fiscal history since their IPO back in 2018. FY19 and FY20 were relatively unimpressive with ROIC and ROEs averaging 4% and 8% respectively. Net margins for these two years averaged just 3% while gross margins were a healthy 81%.

However, the real boost for the firm came in FY21 and FY22 when the global pandemic caused a surge in demand for online digital conferencing and workspace platforms. For these two fiscal years Zoom managed ROIC and ROEs averaging 27% and 28% respectively and operated with net margins of 30%.

This huge profitability has not been replicated in 2023 with ROIC, ROE and margins dropping back to approximately pre-pandemic levels.

Zoom FY23 10-K

Total revenue in FY23 increased 7.1% YoY thanks to a strong 23.6% increase in revenues derived from subscription services sold to enterprise customers. These subscription-consuming enterprise customers comprised 88% of existing clients and 12% being new customers for Zoom.

Zoom FY23 Investor Presentation

This strong subscription growth was partially offset by an 8% decline in revenue from subscription services provided to online customers. This group of clientele represents a more traditional individual consumer rather than an enterprise.

Enterprise level clients also accounted for 57% of total revenue in FY23 compared to just 50% in FY22. Zoom Phone proved to be a particularly strong growth driver with contributions from Zoom Rooms and other auxiliary products also seeing reasonably healthy growth.

COGS for FY23 also increased 4.4% in FY23 compared to FY22 due to a significant increase in personnel-related expenses associated with the bump-up in headcount and expanded equity programs for staff.

The provision of more than $104M in stock-based compensation expenses was primarily the cause of the total increase in COGS.

However, Zoom was able to offset the almost $150M increase in staff-related costs by significantly streamlining their cloud hosting and optimization processes by switching to internal data centers rather than relying on third-party providers.

This significant operational improvement provides Zoom with control over the data used in their business operations and should allow the company to grow in a more sustainable manner in the future. Zoom also eliminates a reliance on a third-party provider and is no longer at the mercy of pricing contracts for the operation of their business.

These optimizations and solid growth in revenues achieved in FY23 culminated in gross revenues increasing 0.6% YoY. Zoom also believes the 40-minute time limit for meetings with more than two endpoints hosted by free “Basic” accounts helped decrease server loads and overall variable costs.

Zoom also saw R&D expenses increase in FY23 by 113% YoY to $774M which was once more primarily due to higher personnel-related expenses of $388.4M. This represents a 2.5% growth in R&D spending as a % of total revenue.

Management has identified that innovation remains a top priority for Zoom so the % of revenue spent on R&D will most likely continue to grow I estimate to the low double digits over the coming three years.

Zoom’s pivot to a more hands-on marketing approach (which aims at not only attracting users through a low-touch strategy but also to target larger enterprises directly) led to a 50% increase in sale and marketing costs in FY23.

2023 also saw online average monthly churn decrease by 0.4% to just 3.4% which is excellent news for Zoom. This suggests their customer-oriented approach to doing business is succeeding in maintaining a high-level of satisfaction in their clientele.

Overall, FY23 was characterized by strong growth in revenue and enterprise-level clients which illustrates that Zoom’s overall business strategy seems to be working. However, much of these returns were offset by a significant growth in overall business headcounts along with a surge in operational expenses leading to margins being quite muted.

However, it is also important to consider how at the end of Q4 FY23, Zoom had $1.3B in deferred revenue on their books, up 11% from $1.2B at the end of FY22. This exceeded corporate guidance with the increase mainly being due to increased commitment from customers and the ensuing contract extensions.

Total FCF for FY23 was $1.186B which exceeded management expectations once more. For FY24, Zoom forecasts FCF to be in the range of $1.2-1.25B.

Zoom FY24 Q1 Presentation

FY24 Q1 earnings were reported on May 22, 2023. These results saw a 3% increase in total revenue YoY to $1.2B with Zoom’s enterprise segment growing another 13%.

Zoom FY24 Q1 Investor Presentation

Zoom Phone also reached new record levels of revenue with the segment now producing 10% of total revenues for the firm.

The company posted a GAAP operating margin of 0.9% with non-GAAP figures being 38.2%.

Zoom FY24 Q1 10-Q

Unfortunately, net income was down significantly to just $15.4M in Q1 FY24 compared to $113.M in Q1 FY23. This was primarily due to COGS remaining high for the company due to the highly inflationary market environment currently impacting the economy.

Equally, if considering non-GAAP income from operations, Zoom actually saw a 1% operating margin expansion to 38.2%. The reason GAAP operating margins were just 0.9% is due to a huge $73.0M expense on restructuring which negatively impacts the income from operations according to GAAP reporting conventions.

While the fiscal results were relatively positive, the real takeaway from these results was the huge growth in customer metrics. Zoom’s trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers was 112% illustrating a huge increase in spending per enterprise on their products.

Total online MRR from Online customers increased 700bps (72%) YoY with Online average monthly churn dropping to just 3.1%.

I believe these metrics illustrate that Zoom’s customer base is stronger than ever and continuously growing despite the increase in competition within the industry. Such strong growth metrics also suggest recent innovations have been ‘sticky’ with their customer resulting in increased retention rates and happier clientele.

It is worth mentioning that in early 2023, Zoom acquired Workvivo to enhance the platforms employee experience offerings. This significantly broadens their platform’s ability to increase employee interactions and creates an all-in-one collaboration solution which is relatively unique in the space.

Zoom also continued their partnership with Anthropic to develop Zoom IQ, an AI product designed to improve productivity through providing clients with automated and intelligent help.

Seeking Alpha | ZM | Profitability

Seeking Alpha’s quant assigns Zoom with an “A“ profitability rating. I believe this rating is a representative snapshot illustration of the company’s current profit generating abilities.

Considering Zoom’s balance sheet, the situation looks largely stable in my opinion. The firm currently has $6.6B in total current assets while total current liabilities only amount to $1.85B.

This leaves the firm with a debt/equity ratio of just 0.01x. Their quick ratio (current assets minus inventory divided by current liabilities) is 3.36.

Zoom complements this relatively conservative approach to debit with $1.03B in cash and cash equivalents. Given the company’s relatively limited debt and strong cash position, I believe Zoom faces no real liquidity issues in the short- to mid-term.

Zoom currently has no long-term debt on their balance sheets and operates utilizing a financial leverage of just 1.31x. This is positive to see for a technology company and illustrates the once more conservative approach management is taking to their rapid expansion.

I believe that overall, Zoom is a highly profitable company that is only just beginning to reap the rewards of a restructuring process designed to increase the organizations’ ability to benefit from the significant growth it has experienced over the last couple of years.

I see Zoom soon being able to achieve GAAP margins in the mid-teens and believe their pivot to being a more enterprise-oriented business will serve them well in the long-run.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha | ZM | Valuation

Seeking Alpha’s Quant assigns Zoom with a “C-“ Valuation rating. I believe this is a slightly pessimistic overview of the current value present in Zoom shares as it implies a fairly valued stock.

Zoom currently trades at a P/E non-GAAP FWD ratio of 16.3x along with a P/CF TTM of 17.75x. Their FWD EV/EBITDA of 9.4x is quite reasonable especially when considering their Price/Sales FWD of 4.68.

When considering these valuation metrics, it is clear to see why the Quant only assigns a "C-" grade to Zoom. Nonetheless, I believe there is more to valuing a company than just analyzing their valuation ratios and metrics.

Seeking Alpha | ZM | Summary Chart

From an absolute perspective, Zoom is trading at rock-bottom prices. Shares have fallen 87% since their highs of almost $520.00 in late 2020 to just $67.00 today. This has largely been due to Zoom failing to match the same record margins, growth and revenues achieved during the pandemic.

However, I believe the selloff has been absolutely excessive and has now left shares trading in deep-value territory.

The Value Corner

By utilizing The Value Corner’s Intrinsic Valuation Calculation, I believe one can better understand what value exists in the company from a more objective perspective.

Using Zoom’s estimated 2024 EPS of $4.33, a conservative “r” value of 0.07 (7%) and the current Moody’s Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield ratio of 4.67x, I derive a base-case IV of $91.80. This represents a 30% undervaluation in shares.

When using a more pessimistic bear case CAGR value for r of 0.05 (5%), Zoom appears to be undervalued by around 11% with its IV being around $75.00.

Therefore, I believe Zoom as a company is currently trading somewhere between slightly and moderately undervalued. If the firm is able to harness the profitability that recent operational improvements are touted to achieve, I believe Zoom could easily meet and beat their current FY24 targets.

In the short term (3-7 months), I am reluctant to make too many predictions on what the stock will do. While the current market valuation seems incorrect, forecasting the short-term timescale that a market correction could occur on is incredibly difficult.

Much will ultimately depend on the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and the rate at which investor sentiment improves for Zoom.

In the long-term, I believe Zoom could make for a great investment given the undervaluation currently present in shares. The mistake made by Mr. Market post-Covid has opened the door in my opinion for a potentially lucrative value play to be made in Zoom.

Risks Facing Zoom

Zoom faces a variety of risks stemming primarily form the market within which they operate. The highly competitive nature of the online video conferencing environment makes achieving meaningful competitive advantages difficult.

Given the gradually growing popularity of alternative products such as Microsoft’s Teams and Google Meet, it may prove difficult for Zoom to ultimately maintain a tangible advantage in the market.

Even if Zoom is able to maintain this competitive edge, the cost at which this is achieved could quickly become excessive which could harm overall profitability and future shareholder value generation abilities.

Equally, Zoom could struggle in the coming years as the explosive growth in online workspace usage calms down. While the global megatrends indicate a general movement towards more remote and hybrid working options in the future, the potential for short-term shifts that rebut this trend exist.

While Zoom’s diversification into a wider variety of products should yield the company with a more robust set of revenue streams, the potential always exists for poor execution to harm overall profitability and growth.

A similar risk arises from an ESG perspective for Zoom whereby a security risk could expose significant amounts of user data to potentially unwanted individuals and organizations. Zoom must ensure their platform security is top-notch to avoid a cybersecurity issue which could cause significant headaches for the company both from a reputation and fiscal perspective.

Otherwise, Zoom has a relatively solid ESG reputation with the company being dedicated towards positively contributing to the societies and governance regions in which the firm operates. From an environmental perspective the company is dedicated to achieving 100% supply of renewable energy for their direct operations by 2030.

The company is also acutely aware of the greenhouse gas footprint their corporate real estate generates and has closed down three office locations in 2022 to ensure excessive fiscal and environmental waste is reduced wherever possible.

It is very welcoming to see management applying the same conservative and efficient approach to ESG matters as they do towards growing the business. Therefore, I believe Zoom could be a great choice for the more ESG conscious investor thanks to their low-impact profile.

Summary

Zoom has had a difficult couple years since the global COVID-19 pandemic due to overall valuations and investor expectations far exceeding what the young tech company was capable of.

Nonetheless, their core product offering is continuously expanding and the company has managed to maintain userbase growth despite the increasingly competitive market landscape.

Investors seem to have ignored these operational improvements which has created a classic lagging market sentiment scenario where the stock remains neglected.

This has created a value opportunity whereby Zoom shares currently trade at a discount of around 30%.

Given the expected return to greater levels of profitability through significant margin expansion and the relative discount at which the company trades, I believe Zoom makes for a “Buy” opportunity which could yield excellent investor returns even in today’s difficult market environment.