Intrepid Potash: Why I Called It A Day (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. hasn't performed as expected, leading to a cautious stance on the stock despite its current low price.
- Potash prices have continued to decline, debunking the belief that they would rebound after the Russian invasion and challenging the narrative of limited potash exports.
- Comparables with the previous year present challenges, and it remains uncertain whether 2024 will offer meaningfully better prospects for Intrepid Potash.
- Altogether, I'm neutral this name.
- Deep Value Returns members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Investment Thesis
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) held a lot of promise last year. But the events didn't work out as I expected.
Yes, today Intrepid is selling extremely cheaply. But until there are clear and concrete signs of a potash recovery, I don't believe it makes sense to get bullish on Intrepid Potash.
Rapid Recap
Intrepid is a stock that I was very bullish on. But things took an unexpected negative turn and I was forced to recommend exiting my position on 26 April, at $25 per share. I didn't want to risk holding my recommendation into the earnings print.
I said to Deep Value Members,
As I've discussed a lot in the past year, the mistake I made with potash was that I believed that potash prices would firm up, on the back of the Russian invasion.
This turned out to be false.
In hindsight, this turned out to be a good idea. But even better hindsight would have been not to get involved in the first place.
So, what do investors have to think about now?
What's Next For Intrepid Potash?
There are two main reasons why I'm now neutral on this stock right now. In the first instance, the comparables with last year will be challenging and will not let up until Q4 2023.
Hopefully, in 2024, Intrepid will have a better year, but it's hardly worthwhile getting bullish now for something that may be more alluring next year. The key word here is may.
While the second reason is that for all the narrative that everyone had about Russia/Ukraine not being able to export potash volumes to the West, this turned out to be categorically false.
And by extension, the underlying thesis that farmers could defer replenishing their inventory for one year, but after the second year they'd be back aggressively, also turned out to be incorrect.
Here's a myth-busting fact:
The price of potash continues to trickle lower. We can attempt to say whatever we wish, such as, that the bottom must be near and hold a passionate vision to that effect. But sadly, the facts are the facts, and right now, potash prices do not appear, at least to me, to be moving higher fast.
Perhaps, I should rephrase this in this manner. I had a view in 2022 that by 2023, farmers would be tripping over themselves and buying up a lot of potash to replenish the lost nutrients from their soil. And it turns out to be a lot more complicated than this.
I already discussed this when I wrote about Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). Here's a quote from the earnings call:
We have adjusted our production plans accordingly and will maintain a flexible approach to our potash ramp up basing the timing of capital expenditures with the expected recovery in demand.
Essentially, Nutrien believes that at some point the potash market may firm up, but for now, they too remain cautious over potash's prospects.
Other Considerations That Keep Me Neutral on Intrepid Potash
If I wanted to buy into the potash theme, which I don't, but if I wanted to buy into the potash story, I wouldn't return to choosing Intrepid Potash.
In the future, if I'm going to buy into potash (note, I do own CF Industries (CF) that makes nitrogen, so I'm not against the idea of investing in fertilizer), I would buy into either Nutrien or Mosaic (MOS). They are truly world-class companies, with world-class assets.
Essentially, this is my thought process.
If we look back to 2022, arguably the best near-term year for Intrepid, its gross margins were approximately 45%. That's it, that's as high as this business' gross margins are likely to go.
And what about the most recent quarter? The gross margins fell to less than 20%. Basically, Intrepid is a business that simply doesn't have enough scale to overcome its high fixed costs.
Note, I'm not saying that it's impossible for another black swan to happen, as it did in 2022, where Intrepid's gross margins could jump higher and this business starts to ooze free cash flow, but I don't want a buy-and-hope investment strategy.
The Bottom Line
Intrepid Potash initially showed promise, but the outcome didn't align with my expectations. While the stock is currently attractively priced, I remain cautious until there are clear signs of a potash recovery.
The belief that potash prices would firm up after the Russian invasion turned out to be false, and the narrative of limited potash exports from Russia/Ukraine was proven incorrect. Potash prices continue to decline, and the thesis that farmers would aggressively replenish their inventory also hasn't materialized.
Furthermore, comparables with last year will pose challenges, and it's uncertain whether 2024 will bring meaningfully better prospects.
Intrepid's gross margins have been limited by its lack of scale and high fixed costs, making it difficult to overcome these challenges. While another unexpected event could potentially turn things around, I prefer not to rely on a speculative investment strategy. Given these factors, I am now neutral on Intrepid Potash, Inc. stock.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Michael is long CF. Michael recommends CF to Deep Value Returns members.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)