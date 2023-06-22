Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intrepid Potash: Why I Called It A Day (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. hasn't performed as expected, leading to a cautious stance on the stock despite its current low price.
  • Potash prices have continued to decline, debunking the belief that they would rebound after the Russian invasion and challenging the narrative of limited potash exports.
  • Comparables with the previous year present challenges, and it remains uncertain whether 2024 will offer meaningfully better prospects for Intrepid Potash.
  • Altogether, I'm neutral this name.
Save the soil!

Vasil Dimitrov

Investment Thesis

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) held a lot of promise last year. But the events didn't work out as I expected.

Yes, today Intrepid is selling extremely cheaply. But until there are clear and concrete signs of a potash

IPI revenue growth rates

IPI revenue growth rates

dtnpf.com

dtnpf.com

Intrepid Potash Q1 2023

Intrepid Potash Q1 2023

Michael is long CF. Michael recommends CF to Deep Value Returns members.

Comments (1)

abbaman32
Today, 1:52 PM
ICL just announced that they agreed to sell 800,000 tonnes of potash for the balance of the year to their Chinese customers for $307 per metric ton, the same price that Canpotex recently agreed to. So the decline in potash prices world wide continues although China is not the rest of the world when it comes to potash pricing. Nevertheless we continue to hear talk of a tight potash market even as potash prices continue to fall notwithstanding that grain prices remain elevated. A curious situation that.
