NIO: Abu Dhabi Steps In, Deliveries About To Soar

Jun. 23, 2023 7:30 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)BYDDF, BYDDY, LCID, NIOIF, TSLA5 Comments
Summary

  • NIO Inc. is raising around $740 million in cash through a placement of 85 million new shares to Abu Dhabi-linked CYVN Holdings.
  • The deal will boost NIO's cash balance, which should help fund its growth spending and extend its cash runway to around three years.
  • NIO is expected to experience substantial growth in the second half of the year with an improved product lineup, although profitability is not yet in sight.
Article Thesis

Chinese electric vehicle pure-play NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is getting an investment from Abu Dhabi-linked CYVN Holdings. This provides cash that can be used to fund the ongoing ramp-up of NIO's operations. With volumes expected to grow massively during the

Comments (5)

grbbiker profile picture
grbbiker
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (639)
I like your articles, but this one is a puzzle, if you own NIO. There is no chart of price and volume, and no discussion or recommendation of buying at a price or in a price range or of timing to wait for an event or sales levels that would lead you to make a recommendation.
doubleE profile picture
doubleE
Today, 8:04 AM
Premium
Comments (12.99K)
"The new ES6, which is an SUV, has received a high amount of orders so far."

Please stop repeating this nonsense to your readers. NIO "preorders" are meaningless. Actuals sales are the only thing that matter. The ET5 supposedly had tens of thousands of preorders. What happened ? Where are the sales ?
doubleE profile picture
doubleE
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (12.99K)
Great ! More money to waste on developing phones and investing in fusion startups. Why not develop a NIO video game console and NIO earbuds ?
M
MarcusButler
Today, 7:57 AM
Premium
Comments (7)
The Macro environment has not been favorable to NIO. The economy looks very weak with few solutions in sight. It appears the turning point was the Chinese president Xi Jinping re-election indefinitely. His anti-capitalist mindset has not benefited China, only him and CCP members are richer. Numerous large corporations have pulled out of China. The is not investable now. I should have sold my 1000 shares in NIO, but I have to ride it out now. My only hope is that the CCP will not let Tesla dominate their EV market therefore being forced to subsidize NIO and others...
B
Bobbie B
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (4.18K)
I would not trust any Chinese Company.
